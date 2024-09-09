Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Tenbagger-ALARM! Aktie mit MEGA-Potenzial startet durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P8F1 | ISIN: CA74764Y2050 | Ticker-Symbol: 0K91
Stuttgart
09.09.24
14:35 Uhr
3,654 Euro
+0,154
+4,40 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTUM BIOPHARMA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTUM BIOPHARMA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6563,82414:49
3,6613,80914:50
ACCESSWIRE
09.09.2024 13:38 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd.: Quantum Biopharma Signs an Agreement With Ingenu CRO to Conduct a Clinical Study to Observe Disease Progression in Patients With Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNTM)(CSE:QNTM)(FRA:0K91) ("Quantum BioPharma" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions, today announces that through its subsidiary, HUGE Biopharma Australia Pty Ltd., it entered into an agreement with Ingenu CRO Pty Ltd on August 13, 2024 to conduct a clinical study to observe and quantify disease progression in patients with primary progressive multiple sclerosis. This study will facilitate a future phase 2 clinical trial with Lucid-21-302 (Lucid-MS).

Company Logo

"We are very pleased to be working with Ingenu CRO to conduct this observational study in patients with multiple sclerosis. This is an important study which advances our multiple sclerosis research program and moves us closer to initiating a phase 2 clinical trial with Lucid-21-302," said Dr. Andrzej Chruscinski, Vice-President, Scientific and Clinical Affairs at Quantum Biopharma.

Contact Information

Zeeshan Saeed
Founder, CEO and Executive Co-Chairman of the Board
zsaeed@quantumbiopharma.com
416-854-8884

SOURCE: Quantum Biopharma Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.