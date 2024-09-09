Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Tenbagger-ALARM! Aktie mit MEGA-Potenzial startet durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919493 | ISIN: NO0003078800 | Ticker-Symbol: TGC
Tradegate
09.09.24
10:54 Uhr
9,165 Euro
+0,075
+0,83 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
TGS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TGS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0159,10517:50
9,0159,09017:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2024 13:46 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TGS ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trades

Oslo, Norway (9 September 2024) - In February 2019, TGS implemented an Employee Share Purchase Plan (ESPP) pursuant to which eligible employees can purchase TGS common shares at a discount through payroll deductions. The ESPP operates in six-month periods, and at the end of each period, employees in eligible jurisdictions (United States, United Kingdom and Canada) have the option to purchase stock at a 15% discount to the market price at the time of purchase. The plan sets a maximum purchase of shares per employee per six-month period and ESPP dividends are reinvested in shares.

The following primary insiders received shares from the ESPP purchase on September 5, 2024, as participants in the ESPP. The schedule attached reflects the holdings of the primary insiders following the ESPP purchase.

---- Kristian Johansen - 100 shares

---- Tana Pool - 100 shares

---- Whitney Eaton - 100 shares

About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com.

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

For more information, visit TGS.comor contact:

Bård Stenberg
VP IR & Communication
investor@tgs.com

Attachments

  • PDMR appendix (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c6c20703-2854-464e-8cd7-e9e643720375)
  • 9-9-24 TGS Shareholding Balance - Primary Insiders (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c6253306-e4eb-44e0-90dd-0e9a61e9cd06)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.