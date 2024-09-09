Global Life Science Leader Leverages Online Research Platform to Streamline Access to Its Cutting-Edge Drug Discovery and Development Solutions

Scientist.com, the leading research platform for the pharmaceutical industry, has announced a new partnership with Evotec SE, a leading drug discovery and development company. Through this collaboration, Evotec's comprehensive suite of R&D services, spanning the entire drug discovery and development process, will now be available to registered users on Scientist.com's award-winning digital marketplace.

"At Evotec, our mission is to deliver high-quality, efficient, and innovative drug discovery services that advance the work of researchers developing novel treatments," said Dr. Matthias Evers, Chief Business Officer of Evotec. "By partnering with Scientist.com, we can expand our reach and empower more scientists in their efforts to bring new therapies to market."

Evotec offers the Scientist.com research community access to an extensive array of proprietary technologies, including cutting-edge in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, high-throughput screening, and a comprehensive suite of next-generation sequencing tools. Through the marketplace, clients can simplify the procurement process and collaborate with Evotec's expert team to design and implement customized R&D projects. This partnership allows researchers to tap into Evotec's deep expertise across various therapeutic areas-such as neuroscience, metabolic diseases, oncology, and infectious diseases-significantly accelerating the journey from concept to clinical reality. Evotec's offering on Scientist.com also includes predictive toxicology and ADME-PK services through Cyprotex an Evotec Company.

"Evotec's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation and the breadth of its offerings aligns perfectly with our mission to connect scientists with the tools and expertise they need to more rapidly advance their drug research," said Kevin Lustig, PhD, Founder and CEO of Scientist.com. "Through Scientist.com, virtually any research experiment in any therapeutic area can now be seamlessly designed, ordered, and executed."

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the leading AI-enabled digital research platform for the life science industry. The platform simplifies drug research, saving time and money, providing access to the latest innovative tools and technologies, and ensuring that researchers and suppliers adhere to internal and external compliance requirements. Scientist.com operates private research platforms for most of the world's major pharmaceutical companies, over 100 biotechnology companies and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). To learn more, visit Scientist.com.

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec provides high value pipeline co-creating partnerships and solutions to all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 5,000 highly qualified people. The Company's sites in Europe and the USA offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on X/Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.

