Secarna Pharmaceuticals will present data at 6th Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit demonstrating the potential of ASOs to target the expression of NLRP3 NLRP3 is a promising target with a well-validated role in various inflammatory disease

Secarna has shown the potential of the company's ASOs to effectively and specifically suppress NLRP3 and IL-1ß release

In a CAPS mouse model, Secarna demonstrated prolonged survival and a significant reduction in systemic inflammation Munich/Martinsried, Germany, September 09, 2024 - Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG ("Secarna"), a company redefining the discovery and development of best-in-class oligonucleotide therapeutics, announced today the presentation of conclusive data showcasing the potential of Secarna's third generation antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to specifically target NLR family pyrin domain containing 3 (NLRP3), a promising therapeutic target for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The data will be presented at the 6th Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit taking place September 10 - 12, 2024 in Boston, MA, USA. The conference brings together leading biopharma professionals with 30 expert speakers on cutting-edge discussions to troubleshoot the most pressing topics in inflammasome research. The talk entitled "Leveraging the Power of ASOs to Target the Expression of NLRP3 for Enhanced Specificity of Inflammasome Inhibition" will be held by Julia Hinterdobler, PhD on September 11th, 2024, at 11:30 EDT. The data were generated in collaboration with Prof. Ariel Feldstein and Prof. Hal Hoffman from the University of California San Diego, who are world-leading specialists in NLRP3-mediated inflammation and Cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome (CAPS), a group of rare inherited autoinflammatory diseases. These findings suggest that ASO therapy could be a potential treatment of CAPS or other NLRP3-mediated diseases (data published in The Journal of Immunology). Julia Hinterdobler, PhD, Scientist at Secarna Pharmaceuticals commented: "NLRP3 is a promising target with a well-validated role in various inflammatory diseases, that is receiving strong interest from biotech and big pharma in identifying and developing potent as well as tolerated inhibitors. We have shown the significant potential of NLRP3-specific ASOs to effectively and specifically target and downregulate NLRP3 expression and IL-1ß release, resulting in prolonged survival and reduced inflammation in CAPS models. We are eager to see the development of ASOs targeting inflammation and other indications, in particular for previously untreatable targets." Leveraging the Company's unique AI-powered bioinformatics selection process, Secarna has designed ASOs to specifically suppress the expression of the NLR family pyrin domain containing 3 (NLRP3), the central component of the inflammasome pathway. Activation of NLRP3 results in the release of proinflammatory cytokines such as IL-1ß, the major mediator of the proinflammatory response, and the overactivation of this pathway plays a pathological role in several inflammatory, such as arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, acute and chronic kidney disease, as well as diseases of the central nervous system. In vitro, the administration of NLRP3-specific ASOs resulted in a potent reduction of Caspase-1 activity and complete blockade of the release of mature IL-1ß. In a mouse model CAPS, Secarna demonstrated prolonged survival and a significant reduction in systemic inflammation. Secarna is currently testing the potential of antisense oligonucleotides in inflammatory diseases with additional targets. About Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG Secarna Pharmaceuticals a biopharmaceutical company redefining the discovery and development of best-in-class oligonucleotides therapeuticsaddressing high unmet medical needs in immuno-oncology and immunology, as well as viral, neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Secarna's mission is to maximize the performance and output of its proprietary antisense oligonucleotide discovery and development platform to generate highly specific, safe, and efficacious best-in-class antisense therapies. With over 20 discovery and development programs, including both proprietary pipeline projects and partnered programs, Secarna focuses on targets in indications where antisense-based approaches have clear potential benefits over other therapeutic modalities. www.secarna.com Contact



