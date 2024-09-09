New Book Release: 'The Dyslexic Edge' by the Dyslexic Entrepreneur, Jamie Waller, and the Dyslexic Professor, Dr. Helen Taylor

40% of self-made millionaires and 35% of entrepreneurs are dyslexic

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Esteemed entrepreneur Jamie Waller, known as "The Dyslexic Entrepreneur," together with leading dyslexia expert Dr. Helen Taylor, is proud to announce the release of their transformative new book, The Dyslexic Edge. This highly anticipated book, available globally on September 12th, unveils the secrets behind why dyslexic thinkers excel in business and often become self-made millionaires.

The Dyslexic Edge delves into the extraordinary lives of some of the world's most successful dyslexic entrepreneurs, offering a unique perspective on how dyslexia can be a powerful asset in the business world. This book may be the first of its kind-written by dyslexics, for dyslexics, and for anyone looking to harness the advantages of dyslexia to boost their career or entrepreneurial journey.

The book features compelling interviews with 14 influential dyslexics, including:

Sir Charles Dunstone , the mastermind behind Carphone Warehouse and Five Guys in the UK.

Paul Orfalea , founder of Kinko's and a U.S. print billionaire.

Kelly Hoppen , the renowned interior designer to David Beckham.

Duncan Bannatyne and Theo Paphitis , both well-known investors and TV personalities from Dragon's Den .

Kate Griggs, founder of Made By Dyslexia and an advocate for the dyslexic community.

Sir Richard Branson, arguably the most famous dyslexic entrepreneur, planted the seed during a conversation with Jamie Waller on Necker Island in 2023, and it is now available for pre-order and a few days from release.

One of the most eye-opening aspects of The Dyslexic Edge is its exploration of the statistics: 40% of self-made millionaires and 35% of entrepreneurs are dyslexic. The book addresses a crucial question: What is it about dyslexia that makes dyslexic thinkers great at becoming rich? Jamie Waller and Dr. Helen Taylor uncover these secrets and share them with readers, providing valuable insights into how dyslexic traits such as creative problem-solving, resilience, and innovative thinking contribute to exceptional success.

"By telling these stories, we hope to inspire others with dyslexia to recognise their condition not as a barrier but as a unique strength that can lead to incredible success," said Jamie Waller.

Co-author Dr. Helen Taylor brings her academic expertise to the table, ensuring that the narratives are not only inspiring but also backed by research on the strengths associated with dyslexia.

The Dyslexic Edge is available in all formats and will be sold worldwide, making it accessible to a broad audience eager to learn how dyslexia can be leveraged for extraordinary success.

About the Authors:

Jamie Waller is an entrepreneur, author, and advocate known as "The Dyslexic Entrepreneur." He has founded and sold several successful businesses and now dedicates his time to helping others realise their potential, having set up The Prince's Trust Enterprise Network in 2021.

Dr. Helen Taylor is a respected academic specialising in the strengths and advantages of dyslexia. She has published extensively on the topic and is passionate about helping dyslexics leverage their unique abilities.

