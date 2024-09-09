Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Tenbagger-ALARM! Aktie mit MEGA-Potenzial startet durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.09.2024 14:02 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Book Release: 'The Dyslexic Edge' by the Dyslexic Entrepreneur, Jamie Waller, and the Dyslexic Professor, Dr. Helen Taylor

40% of self-made millionaires and 35% of entrepreneurs are dyslexic

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Esteemed entrepreneur Jamie Waller, known as "The Dyslexic Entrepreneur," together with leading dyslexia expert Dr. Helen Taylor, is proud to announce the release of their transformative new book, The Dyslexic Edge. This highly anticipated book, available globally on September 12th, unveils the secrets behind why dyslexic thinkers excel in business and often become self-made millionaires.

The Dyslexic Edge delves into the extraordinary lives of some of the world's most successful dyslexic entrepreneurs, offering a unique perspective on how dyslexia can be a powerful asset in the business world. This book may be the first of its kind-written by dyslexics, for dyslexics, and for anyone looking to harness the advantages of dyslexia to boost their career or entrepreneurial journey.

The book features compelling interviews with 14 influential dyslexics, including:

  • Sir Charles Dunstone, the mastermind behind Carphone Warehouse and Five Guys in the UK.

  • Paul Orfalea, founder of Kinko's and a U.S. print billionaire.

  • Kelly Hoppen, the renowned interior designer to David Beckham.

  • Duncan Bannatyne and Theo Paphitis, both well-known investors and TV personalities from Dragon's Den.

  • Kate Griggs, founder of Made By Dyslexia and an advocate for the dyslexic community.

Sir Richard Branson, arguably the most famous dyslexic entrepreneur, planted the seed during a conversation with Jamie Waller on Necker Island in 2023, and it is now available for pre-order and a few days from release.

One of the most eye-opening aspects of The Dyslexic Edge is its exploration of the statistics: 40% of self-made millionaires and 35% of entrepreneurs are dyslexic. The book addresses a crucial question: What is it about dyslexia that makes dyslexic thinkers great at becoming rich? Jamie Waller and Dr. Helen Taylor uncover these secrets and share them with readers, providing valuable insights into how dyslexic traits such as creative problem-solving, resilience, and innovative thinking contribute to exceptional success.

"By telling these stories, we hope to inspire others with dyslexia to recognise their condition not as a barrier but as a unique strength that can lead to incredible success," said Jamie Waller.

Co-author Dr. Helen Taylor brings her academic expertise to the table, ensuring that the narratives are not only inspiring but also backed by research on the strengths associated with dyslexia.

The Dyslexic Edge is available in all formats and will be sold worldwide, making it accessible to a broad audience eager to learn how dyslexia can be leveraged for extraordinary success.

For more information about the book or to schedule an interview with Jamie Waller or Dr. Helen Taylor, please contact jw@jamiewaller.co.uk or 07779 714 390.

About the Authors:

Jamie Waller is an entrepreneur, author, and advocate known as "The Dyslexic Entrepreneur." He has founded and sold several successful businesses and now dedicates his time to helping others realise their potential, having set up The Prince's Trust Enterprise Network in 2021.

Dr. Helen Taylor is a respected academic specialising in the strengths and advantages of dyslexia. She has published extensively on the topic and is passionate about helping dyslexics leverage their unique abilities.

Contact Information:

Jamie Waller
The Dyslexic Entrepreneur
jw@jamiewaller.co.uk
07779714390

Related Files

Jamie Waller Media

SOURCE: The Dyslexic Entrepreneur

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.