ACCESSWIRE
09.09.2024 14:02 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Custom Goods Presents a New Division, CG Transportation, to Enhance Client Relationships and Expand Supply Chain Solutions

CARSON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Custom Goods, LLC is presenting a new company division, CG Transportation, to expand its existing suite of brokerage services aimed at strengthening client relationships and optimizing supply chain efficiency. With a steadfast commitment to becoming the strongest link in our clients' supply chains, Custom Goods continues to innovate and deliver unparalleled value.

Company Logo

Company Logo
CGT Logo



"Our focus remains on delivering exceptional service and value to our clients," said Giuseppe Sciabica, Vice President of Brokerage at CG Transportation. "We are dedicated to offering managed solutions that are flexible, reliable, and tailored to meet the unique needs of each client."

Key elements of CG Team's expanded service offerings include:

  • CG Transportation offers a Dedicated Capacity Program with long-standing carrier partnerships, ensuring reliable and consistent transportation solutions.

  • Experienced logistics personnel manage freight, providing expert oversight to ensure smooth operations.

  • Flexible and nimble freight solutions allow CG Transportation to adapt quickly to changing market demands and client requirements.

  • CG Transportation collaborates with clients on consultative project designs to optimize efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Regarding surface transportation, CG Transportation provides:

  • Comprehensive truckload services, including dry and reefer options, to meet diverse shipping needs.

  • Utilization of intermodal rail for efficient and sustainable transportation solutions.

  • Cost-effective consolidation and partial truckload options for shipments that do not require full truckload capacity.

"At CG Transportation, we understand the critical role a reliable and efficient supply chain plays in our clients' success," added Mark Rabens, SVP of Transportation at Custom Goods. "These expanded offerings underscore our commitment to providing high-quality service and support, enabling our clients to focus on their core business priorities."

About Custom Goods: Custom Goods is a full-service logistics company with a refined focus on Warehousing, Transportation, and Custom Examination Sites. For more than 60 years, the company has been dedicated to delivering exceptional service and value to clients across industries. Uniquely positioned to offer comprehensive logistics solutions with a personal touch, Custom Goods continues to strengthen partnerships and drive efficiency in global logistics.

For more information on CG Team's expanded service offerings and how they can benefit your supply chain, please visit https://www.custom-goods.com or contact at 310-241-6700.

Contact Information

Natalia Kuvelas
Sr. Marketing Manager
natalia.kuvelas@custom-goods.com
5628332730

SOURCE: Custom Goods Marketing

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
