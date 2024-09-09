Anzeige
09.09.2024 14:02 Uhr
Lynkwell, Inc.: Lynkwell Awarded EV Charging Contract for the State of New Jersey

Lynkwell was selected through New Jersey's Division of Purchase and Property's publicly advertised procurement process to supply state agencies, municipalities, counties, school districts, emergency services departments, and county and state colleges with electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.

SCHENECTADY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Lynkwell, a provider of full deployment electric vehicle charging solutions, was selected through New Jersey's Division of Purchase and Property's publicly advertised procurement process to supply state agencies, municipalities, counties, school districts, emergency services departments, and county and state colleges with electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.

Lynkwell operates as a trusted partner for many businesses and state agencies throughout New Jersey, including workforce and public-facing EV charging for the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission with 46 ports comprised of 30 level two and 16 DC fast charging ports to power fleet operations. This project further strengthens Lynkwell's position as a top 10 nationwide cloud-based EV charging software platform, hosting dozens of EV charging networks and managing 10,000 assets. A standout feature of Lynkwell's offering is its proprietary software solution, which is developed, managed, and maintained by a team of U.S.-based engineers.

Under the agreement, Lynkwell's solutions are available to New Jersey government agencies through the public procurement process, offering approved pricing to state-affiliated entities. Lynkwell can now offer a pre-approved selection of equipment and services in compliance with state regulations and procurement guidelines. To learn more about Lynkwell's EV charging solutions, visit lynkwell.com.

Lynkwell's New Jersey state procurement contract details can be accessed via www.njstart.gov/. The vendor ID is V00060919 and the master blanket purchase order number is 23-FLEET-68466.

About Lynkwell:

Lynkwell is a leading energy infrastructure development company focused on connecting renewable generation, battery storage, utilities, and microgrids with next-generation fueling technologies via its Lynkwell X-Change platform. Ranked as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the last three years, Lynkwell's leadership is bolstered by its top 10 nationwide cloud-based EV charging software platform which hosts dozens of EV charging networks and manages 10,000 assets. With a curated catalog of more than 500 products from leading global OEMs plus its own XLynk charger, Lynkwell's unique combination of full deployment solutions and energy integrations gives all clean energy stakeholders the power to thrive. Since 2016, the company has been instrumental in establishing private and public charging solutions and supporting infrastructure to empower America's growing clean energy revolution. ?For more information, visit www.lynkwell.com for the latest news and updates.

CONTACT:

Mallory Insyxiengmay, content manager, Lynkwell
mallory@lynkwell.com
518-261-0238

###

SOURCE: Lynkwell, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
