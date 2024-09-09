New Horizon Soft, LLC: Kichler Lighting Automates Planning With New Horizon AI-Powered Supply Chain Planning Software

Leader in innovative lighting and ceiling fans modernizes its supply chain with end-to-end planning system to improve customer service levels and reduce inventory

ACTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / New Horizon Soft, LLC, a global leader in AI-powered supply chain planning software, announced today that Kichler Lighting LLC, a leader in innovative lighting and ceiling fans, has deployed New Horizon's cloud-based software. The software provides Kichler with a single supply chain planning platform to improve forecast accuracy, automate procurement planning, and align the company around a consensus sales and operations plan.

Ohio-based Kichler Lighting offers more than 3,000 lighting, ceiling fan, and related products that are manufactured throughout the world and distributed via multiple distribution facilities to more than 28,000 customer locations across the U.S. and Canada. Kichler implemented New Horizon's cloud-based software to replace disparate legacy solutions with an end-to-end system consisting of New Horizon's Demand Planning, Supply Planning, Buyers Workbench, and Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) applications. The New Horizon solution is helping Kichler accelerate decision-making and automate planning processes. It is also improving collaboration between Kichler's U.S. and China operations.

Billy Sosa, Forecasting and S&OP Manager at Kichler, stated, "New Horizon has served as a trusted partner, and we have benefited from their flexibility, responsiveness, and deep knowledge of supply chain best practices. We chose their solution for its ease of use, AI-powered forecasting technology, configurability, and low total cost of ownership. Kichler is already seeing benefits from having a single platform that enables a seamless process from forecasting consumer demand to automating procurement with our suppliers."

Co-founder and CTO of New Horizon, Chao-Ming Ying, said, "With today's increasingly complex global supply chains, effective planning is critical to ensuring manufacturers and distributors can fulfill customer demand at the lowest possible cost. We are delighted to be working with an innovative industry leader like Kichler and helping them take their supply chain to the next level."

About New Horizon Soft, LLC

New Horizon's supply chain planning software harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to enable manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers to improve forecast accuracy and service levels while minimizing inventory and costs. We help planners make better decisions with cloud-based applications that are easier to use, easier to configure, easier to implement, and lower cost to operate. Learn more at NewHorizon.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Kichler Lighting LLC

Kichler Lighting LLC strives to transform the home and workspace by developing fixtures that perform efficiently, install intuitively and deliver an overall effect that combines style with purpose. With an extensive portfolio of more than 3,000 on-trend products - including lighting, landscape and ceiling fans - and a commitment to providing services and project solutions, Kichler® is the brand homeowners and professionals know and trust since 1938. Kichler Lighting products are available at independent showrooms, Lowe's, The Home Depot, electrical and landscape distributors and online. For more information, visit www.kichler.com.

