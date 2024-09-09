Anzeige
Montag, 09.09.2024
09.09.2024 14:02 Uhr
The Center for Immunology Science and Immunology Diagnostics Announce a Major Breakthrough Discovery: DNA-Based Proof of the Disease of Fibromyalgia

Groundbreaking Study Confirms Fibromyalgia as a True Medical Condition with 100% Accuracy Using Unique DNA Genomic Signatures, Offering New Hope for Objective Diagnosis and Treatment.?

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / A medical study recently published in the highly ranked and prestigious medical and science journal, NATURE-Scientific Reports, (Springer Nature (2024) 14:3949), found that 100% of patients who received a positive fibromyalgia blood test score were identified to have unique DNA Genomic Signatures which were not found in normal, healthy individuals. This blood test, which currently is only available from Immunology Diagnostics, a CLIA and CAP accredited medical laboratory, and is now the highly precise BSURE Test (www.bsuretest.com), is accurate, reliable, and peer-reviewed for diagnosing fibromyalgia. This test's accuracy was documented in two independent, peer-reviewed, and published clinical studies and are described in BMC Pathology by Behm, et al. BMC Clinical Pathology 2012, 12:25 and Rheumatology International, Rheumatol Int (2015) 35:991-996, which led to the receipt of the American Association for Clinical Chemistry Award for "Outstanding Research in Clinical and Diagnostic Immunology."

Fibromyalgia and related immune deficiency medical diseases have for too long been unfairly described as lacking objective diagnostic criteria. This DNA discovery eliminates the previously unjustified and unwarranted claims that fibromyalgia was not a true medical disease.

Patients who are afflicted with the fibromyalgia manifestations of chronic pain, chronic fatigue, brain fog, sleeplessness, depression, suicidal ideation, chronic anxiety, irritable bowel syndrome, interstitial cystitis, and/or restless leg syndrome can be assured that their fibromyalgia can be objectively, factually and genuinely diagnosed and confirmed. With the development of a microbiome-directed compound available from the Center for Immunology Science, there is a pathway to address issues of fatigue, persistent discomfort, negative thoughts, sleep issues, and recurrent abdominal issues and to boost immune system health as was proven in an IRB-consented, double-blind/placebo clinical trial of hundreds of fibromyalgia blood test positive patients (IRB 10794; CISMX-0018 Use of Heat-Killed Mycobacteria smegmatis as a nutritional supplement/biotic to boost immune system and microbiome health).

We trust that with this breakthrough medical discovery, there will be an end to all of the unfounded fibromyalgia skepticism that has unfortunately served to stymie the ability of fibromyalgia-afflicted patients to obtain verification of this affliction and to finally achieve the opportunity to obtain appropriate intervention.

Contact Information

Dr. Bruce Gillis
CEO
info@imdxc.com
3104441215

SOURCE: Immunology Diagnostics

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
