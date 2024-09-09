Anzeige
WKN: A2QAL1 | ISIN: CA00654B1040 | Ticker-Symbol: ADQ
09.09.24
0,118 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
09.09.2024 14:02 Uhr
Adcore Inc.: Adcore to Present at the Planet Microcap Showcase

Wednesday September 25 11am, Vancouver

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase in Vancouver Wednesday, September 25 at 11 am PST.

Event

Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vancouver 2024

Location

Fairmont Waterfront, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Date

September 25, 11am PST

Registration

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Webcast Link

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/50998

Adcore CEO Interview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCBReqShQvI

To book 1x1 investor meetings with Adcore and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vancouver 2024, you may register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup.

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vancouver 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner, Verified Amazon Partner, and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/, https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains or may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Nick Campbell, CFA

Martijn van den Bemd

Investor Relations Europe

Investor Relations

Chief Partnerships Officer

Dr. Eva Reuter

Dr. Reuter Investor Relations

Telephone: 905-630-0148

Telephone: 647-497-5337

Telephone: +49 (0) 69 1532 5857

Email: nickc@adcore.com

Email: martijn@adcore.com

Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
