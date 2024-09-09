United States Antimony Corp.: United States Antimony Corporation Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

"The Critical Minerals and ZEO Company"

United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC", or the "Company"), (NYSE:UAMY) announces today that it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference will be held on September 9-11, 2024, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, located at 455 Madison Avenue. Virtual participation will also be available, with over 550 company presentations scheduled as live feed or on-demand.

Gary C. Evans, Chairman and Co-CEO of United States Antimony Corporation, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation.

If you are an institutional investor and would like to listen to the Company's presentation, please register at www.hcwevents.com/annualconference. Over 550 corporate presentations and panels will be available during September 9-11, 2024.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 10, 2024

Time: 4:00 P.M. - 4:30 P.M. (Eastern Time)

Location: Rutherford Room, 4th Floor, Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY, and webcast available online.

A webcast of the presentation will be available for those unable to attend in person and can be accessed live: https://journey.ct.events/view/8561b33c-86eb-4a2e-a6f4-55f4c683a814

About USAC:

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Mexico ("USAC", the "Company", "Our", "Us", or "We") sell processed antimony, zeolite, and precious metals products in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes antimony ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, and antimony trisulfide. Our antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Our antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Our antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. In its operations in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in soil amendment and fertilizer, water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, and other miscellaneous applications. We recover certain amounts of precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at our plant in Montana from antimony concentrates.?

Forward-Looking Statements:

Readers should note that, in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, financial performance, and profitability, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures, and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "pro forma" and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

Contact:

United States Antimony Corp.

PO Box 643

47 Cox Gulch Rd.

Thompson Falls, Montana 59873-0643

Jonathan Miller, Vice President - IR

E-Mail: Jmiller@usantimony.com

Phone: 406-606-4117

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory, and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research, sales, and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering), and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information, visit H.C. Wainwright & Co.

SOURCE: United States Antimony Corp.

