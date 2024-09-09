New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2024) - Quantum Research Group, LLC just published the results of a new survey entitled "Understanding Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment Experiences and Patient Perspectives." According to the data gathered May 28-29, 2024, 69 percent of patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are willing to switch to a pill-form treatment, with ease of use being cited as the top reason to switch by 84 percent of patients willing to switch.

Sleep apnea lacks an FDA-approved, medicated treatment. Currently, 60 percent of OSA patients use a positive airway pressure (PAP) device, of which a CPAP is the most common type. However, patient satisfaction around these machines is mixed, with more than half of patients reporting that they are either dissatisfied or neutral about their treatment.

The survey also found that 61 percent of OSA patients who use a CPAP or other PAP machine report multiple disruptions to their sleep every week, with almost 70 percent of patients reporting that the machine is uncomfortable. Additionally, 37 percent of patients said their current treatment either had no change or worsened their overall quality of life, with another 31 percent reporting similar results on their sleep quality.

"The U.S. market for sleep apnea devices is expected to substantially increase from $2.02 billion in 2023 to $3.76 billion by 2032," said Ari Zoldan, CEO of Quantum Research Group, LLC. "That staggering compound annual growth rate of 7.12 percent over such a short time frame demonstrates not only the size of the market for sleep apnea treatments but also the significant unmet need evident in the lack of an FDA-approved, medicated treatment for this condition."

For example, Incannex (NASDAQ: IXHL)is developing a pill-form treatment for OSA. The Phase 2/ 3 FDA IND-enabling RePOSA pivotal trial is underway after dosing began in May. This trial follows closely on the heels of positive Phase 2 data that demonstrated IHL-42X reduced the Apnea Hypopnea Index (AHI), which measures obstructive sleep apnea, by an average greater than 50 percent at the low dose. The study also found that 25 percent of patients' AHI score declined by more than 80 percent.

IHL-42X is a fixed-dose combination of dronabinol, an FDA-approved form of synthetic delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol, with the carbonic anhydrase inhibitor acetazolamide. Both have individually shown promise in treating obstructive sleep apnea in off-label use via previous studies, but are now shown to work synergistically together.

"Despite being the standard treatment, studies show that there is low compliance with CPAP machines, and this survey further confirms the need for treatment alternatives," said Joel Latham, president and CEO of Incannex. "We look forward to advancing our clinical program in the hopes of bringing a medicated treatment option to market, a solution that we believe patients will find more convenient and comfortable."

The Quantum Research survey also found that 37 percent of OSA patients either don't use their PAP device every night or sometimes remove it overnight. The most common annoyances with these devices include mask discomfort (69 percent), dry mouth or throat (53 percent) and air leaks (47 percent).

The complete data is available here via Quantum Research Group's website.

