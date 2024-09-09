Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2024) - Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on September 10th, 2024 at 02:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-sgo-2/.

Commodities to be covered: Gold, Silver

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp is a junior gold exploration, development, and soon to be gold producer, with properties in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. The company is in the final permitting stage to develop an initial 12,000 tonnes per day heap leach mining operation at its flagship property, the Cerro Caliche gold project, and utilize the generated cash flow to fund further exploration and mine expansion. Sonoro has a highly experienced management team of mining, technical and finance professionals with a successful track record in discovery through to resource development and production.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

