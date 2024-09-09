The Company Appoints Retail Tech Industry Veteran Shaun Britton to Lead its European and Middle Eastern Operations and Oversee its Growing EMEA Client Base

Jumpmind, Inc., a leading provider of innovative retail technology solutions, today announced the formation of its new Jumpmind UK and Jumpmind Ireland operations, to serve its growing UK, European and Middle Eastern client base, as well as global retailers looking to expand into these markets.

Jumpmind offers cutting-edge omnichannel point of sale (POS), inventory, and unified promotions to support inspired shopping experiences. Jumpmind's modern and flexible microservices-based platform enables retailers to support innovation and agility, at scale, with deployments -comprising hundreds of store locations and thousands of devices -live in a matter of months. In recent years, Jumpmind has expanded its geographic footprint to serve retailers outside North America, rolling out localized, fiscalized, multi-currency, multi-language POS solutions that cross borders with unified brand experiences.

According to Forrester, total retail sales of the Europe-5 economies -France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK topped €2.3 trillion in 2023, and are expected to grow to reach €2.7 trillion by 2028.

European and Middle Eastern consumers have rising expectations for outstanding digital and omnichannel commerce experiences, and established retailers, brands, and disruptive competitors are all vying to meet those needs. To compete and grow, retailers need modern store technology that unites the physical and digital retail worlds, to orchestrate exceptional store associate and shopper experiences with improved operational ease and efficiency.

To lead Jumpmind's formal entry into the region, the company has tapped industry veteran Shaun Britton to serve as Vice President, EMEA. With more than two decades' experience in sales management, Britton brings a wealth of experience to Jumpmind. He was most recently Vice President of Sales, EMEA at Mercaux, and previous to this, with Aptos, where he was responsible for supporting the wider Northern Europe team on complex sales cycles, coaching and guiding the team and targeting enterprise retailers across EMEA. Prior to this, Britton held roles as EMEA Sales Director for Kibo Commerce (formerly Shopatron) and Sales Manager at Retail IT.

"There is a tremendous need for physical retailers to modernize their store technology to align to the needs of today's omnichannel consumers while also addressing new store associates' requirements, improving efficiency and freeing them via mobile capabilities, to enable them to better serve shoppers," said Britton. "Unfortunately, too many retailers find themselves unable to shift to meet these needs as they are stuck in the legacy software doldrums. Jumpmind's ultra-composable platform makes this a thing of the past, future-proofing retail investments through flexibility and support for any cloud, any operating system, and any device."

"We're beyond excited to be taking this significant step in growing Jumpmind's operations in EMEA and are pleased to welcome Shaun to spearhead our growth initiatives in the region," said Joe Corbin, Jumpmind CEO and President.

About Jumpmind

Jumpmind is a leading provider of innovative retail technology solutions. Our cloud-native, mobile POS platform empowers retailers to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve sustainable growth. With a future-proof architecture and a focus on delivering exceptional value to our clients, Jumpmind is committed to shaping the future of retail technology. Jumpmind powers inspired in-store experiences for a growing list of leading retailers, including American Eagle Outfitters, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Petco, Reitmans Canada Ltd., The Paper Store, Landmark Group, and The Vitamin Shoppe. Learn more about Jumpmind at www.jumpmind.com.

