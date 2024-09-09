NiKang Therapeutics Inc. ("NiKang"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing innovative small molecule oncology medicines to bring transformative therapies to patients in need, today announced that preliminary data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating NKT2152 for the treatment of previously treated advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) will be presented in an oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2024 Congress on September 13, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain.

"This oral presentation marks an important milestone in the clinical development of NKT2152, a highly selective, potent and orally available HIF2a inhibitor with a potential best-in-class profile. The findings strengthen our belief that deep inhibition of HIF2a can lead to meaningful clinical benefits in patients at dose levels that are generally well tolerated," said Zhenhai Gao, Ph.D., co-founder, president and CEO of NiKang. "These data demonstrate NKT2152's robust anti-tumor activity in heavily pretreated, high risk advanced ccRCC patients. They also support the hypothesis that NKT2152's potency and improved systemic exposure have the potential to enhance the current standard of care."

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: NKT2152, a novel oral HIF2a inhibitor, in participants (pts) with previously treated advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (accRCC): Preliminary results of a Phase 1/2 study

Session Title: Proffered paper session 1: GU tumors, non-prostate

Session Date and Time: Friday, September 13, from 14:00 15:30 CET (8:00 9:30am ET)

Presentation Number: 1690O

Presenter: Eric Jonasch, MD (MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX)

Location: Santander Auditorium Hall 5

After the oral presentation, the full presentation will be available at Science Pipeline NiKang Therapeutics (www.nikangtx.com).

About NKT2152

NKT2152 is a potent, selective and orally available small molecule HIF2a inhibitor which binds to HIF2a allosterically and disrupts the HIF2a/HIF1ß transcription factor complex, thereby reducing the production of proteins which lead to tumorigenesis. NKT2152 is currently under evaluation in a Phase 1/2 clinical study in ccRCC as a single agent (NCT05119335) and a Phase 2 clinical study in ccRCC in combination with palbociclib and sasanlimab (NCT05935748). A third clinical study, sponsored by F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., evaluating the combination with standard-of-care atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and bevacizumab (Avastin) in first-line unresectable/advance hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) (NCT04524871) is planned.

About NiKang Therapeutics

NiKang Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovering and developing innovative small molecule oncology medicines to bring transformative therapies to patients in need. Our target selection is driven by deep insight into disease biology and molecular pathways. Our discovery approach is informed by target structure biology and capitalizes on structure-based drug design. The successful implementation of our strategy enables us to rapidly and efficiently discover and advance proprietary drug candidates with the most desirable pharmacological features into clinical studies. We have successfully advanced three programs into clinical trials, including NKT2152 (HIF2a), NKT3447 (CDK2), and NKT3964 (CDK2).

For more information, please visit http://www.nikangtx.com.

