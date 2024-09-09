Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2024) - NewLife CFO, a provider of professional fractional CFO services, has announced its financial leadership solutions for companies in need of expert guidance at critical crossroads. With a focus on preparing companies for growth, mergers, and acquisitions (M&A) and addressing financial difficulties, NewLife CFO provides tailored solutions for companies in all stages of the corporate life cycle.

Whether a company is undergoing a turnaround, pursuing an M&A opportunity, integrating a merged business, or managing a complex project requiring advanced financial expertise, NewLife provides the strategic leadership and capabilities necessary to navigate these challenges successfully.

"We understand that each client has unique needs," Eric Neumann emphasizes. "Our practice is to bring the right financial leadership to meet those needs, whether it's stabilizing a company, managing a merger, or providing guidance on a major project."





Core Services

•Turnaround Management: Restructuring costs, performance, and capital structure to help stabilize and revitalize businesses.

•Mergers & Acquisitions: Providing expert evaluation, negotiation, and integration to ensure smooth transitions and maximize value.

•Project-Based Financial Leadership: Offering CFO-level expertise for critical projects when in-house resources are limited.

A Journey in Finance

Eric's service as a financial leader began at age 14, working at Burger King. By 15, he was managing the store on Sundays and manually keeping the books-experiences that formed the foundation of his finance career. He credits his success to a combination of timing, hard work, and a commitment to putting in extra hours when needed.

After earning his accounting degree and passing the CPA exam, Eric quickly rose in the radio industry, co-founding a company that went public on the NASDAQ in 1996. Under his financial leadership, the company expanded to 54 radio stations across 15 major U.S. markets, generating $330 million in revenue before being sold to a private equity firm for $2.5 billion in 1997. Since then, he has managed a $325 million debt restructure and advised a diverse range of companies, including a 150-year-old brewery, an oilfield products supplier, and a medical device manufacturer raising venture capital. This breadth of experience benefits NewLife CFO companies because he has been part of the ownership and management teams of both startups and established companies, witnessing firsthand what works well and what does not.



Commitment to Client Success

At the core of NewLife CFO's mission is a commitment to helping companies thrive. "Accounting and finance are not always intuitive," Eric notes. "If we can help turn someone's vision into reality, that's what makes our work meaningful."

This commitment is evident in the projects NewLife CFO takes on. Most NewLife clients are facing significant financial challenges such as excessive debt, insufficient revenue, staffing and marketing issues, and rising costs. "We believe in finding solutions and helping these companies return to better days or take the leadership position in their market," Eric says.

Luca Di Montezemolo, the former president of Ferrari, is one of the figures who has influenced Eric's approach. Montezemolo's success in transforming Ferrari from a financially struggling company into a global luxury brand valued at $89 billion today aligns with NewLife CFO's values: "Courage, innovation, boldness, high performance, and passion-these are the principles that guide our work." Luca took bold steps to invigorate Ferrari from its founder's ingrained culture that put street cars 2nd to the interests of winning in Formula 1 to making both his primary concern at operating at the top of their game every day."When reflecting on advice for his younger self, Eric appreciates the importance of building and maintaining a strong network, particularly with those who appreciate your potential. He emphasizes these values with his own teenage children.

About NewLife

NewLife CFO offers specialized CFO services to companies across various industries, focusing on growth, M&A, and turnaround situations so that businesses achieve their strategic objectives.

