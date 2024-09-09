CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Half Year Results
9 September 2024
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
CoinShares Digital Securities
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Publishes Half Year Interim Report 2024
Jersey - 9 September 2024 - The board of CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announces that the Interim Report for the period ended 30 June 2024 has been posted on the Company's website.
Interested persons may access an electronic copy of these documents at https://etp.coinshares.com/documents
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
