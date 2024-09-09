Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE SOLAR FOODS OYJ'S SHARE BEGINS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 9 SEPTEMBER 2024 SHARES LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE SOLAR FOODS OYJ'S SHARE BEGINS The liquidity provision agreement between Solar Foods Oyj and Lago Kapital Oy meets the requirements set for the liquidity provision at Nasdaq Helsinki. The liquidity provision relates to the share of Solar Foods Oyj as of September 10, 2024. Company name: Solar Foods Oyj Trading code: SFOODS ISIN code: FI4000577192 Orderbook id: 354130 Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy Liquidity Provision starts: 10 September 2024 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services