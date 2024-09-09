Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Tenbagger-ALARM! Aktie mit MEGA-Potenzial startet durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
09.09.2024 14:22 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE SOLAR FOODS OYJ'S SHARE BEGINS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 9 SEPTEMBER 2024 SHARES


LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE SOLAR FOODS OYJ'S SHARE BEGINS

The liquidity provision agreement between Solar Foods Oyj and Lago Kapital Oy
meets the requirements set for the liquidity provision at Nasdaq Helsinki. The
liquidity provision relates to the share of Solar Foods Oyj as of September 10,
2024. 



Company name: Solar Foods Oyj
Trading code: SFOODS
ISIN code: FI4000577192
Orderbook id: 354130


Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy
Liquidity Provision starts: 10 September 2024



Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.