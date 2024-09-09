Anzeige
Montag, 09.09.2024
Tenbagger-ALARM! Aktie mit MEGA-Potenzial startet durch!
WKN: A3CRFP | ISIN: SE0016101844
Tradegate
06.09.24
11:22 Uhr
2,496 Euro
-0,013
-0,52 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
PR Newswire
09.09.2024 14:24 Uhr
Sinch AB: Sinch mandates banks to explore issue of senior unsecured notes

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announces that the company has mandated Danske Bank, SEB and Svenska Handelsbanken as Joint Lead Managers to explore the possibility of issuing new SEK denominated senior unsecured notes under the recently established MTN program. The transaction is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions, and will further diversify Sinch's sources of funding. Proceeds will be used to refinance outstanding debt and will not increase net indebtedness.

Please also see press release regarding changes in the financial leverage policy, https://investors.sinch.com/press-releases.

For further information, please contact:
Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including many of the world's largest tech companies - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO: SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

