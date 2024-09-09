Singapore-based fund manager Clime Capital is investing up to $10 million in Upgrade Energy Philippines (UGEP). The money will go toward supporting commercial and industrial (C&I) and utility-scale solar deployment. Clime Capital, a Singapore-based fund manager, is investing in Philippines-based solar developer UGEP. The investment, made through Clime Capital's South East Clean Energy Fund II, will total up to $10 million. Clime Capital said the cash injection will help UGEP to deploy both C&I and utility-scale solar projects Manila-based UGEP completed its first solar installation in 2015 and ...

