Strategic Acquisition Enhances Cantaloupe's Market Leadership Across Europe, Integrating Advanced Vending, Coffee and Micro Market Technology for Optimized Operations and Customer Experience

Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) (Cantaloupe), a global leading provider of end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, today announced the acquisition of SB Software Limited (SB Software), a leading provider of vending and coffee management software solutions in the UK and Ireland. This strategic acquisition is set to enhance Cantaloupe's operational capabilities and market reach throughout Europe, positioning the company for further growth and innovation globally.

By integrating SB Software's Vendmanager and Coffeemanager systems with Cantaloupe's existing technologies, Cantaloupe aims to create a comprehensive suite of solutions that deliver a seamless user experience and enhanced operational efficiencies. This integration will provide existing Cantaloupe customers direct access to a premier vending and coffee management software that includes advanced features such as real-time data analytics, and integrated payments, including Cantaloupe's card readers available today for European clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome SB Software into our portfolio as we expand our reach across Europe," said Ravi Venkatesan, CEO of Cantaloupe, Inc. "This acquisition is poised to enhance Cantaloupe's operational capabilities and market reach in Europe, including the expansion of micro markets and the standardization of Cantaloupe's payment processing solutions across SB Software's client base. With our combined expertise and shared commitment to innovation and excellence, we are uniquely positioned to offer high-quality, localized support and tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Founded in 2008, SB Software has established a strong presence in the UK and Ireland for their tailored vending and coffee management software, including mobile and warehouse integrated solutions that make servicing, routing, stocking, and back-office management simple and efficient for operators. With over 30,000 licensed subscriptions, SB Software is known for its trusted enterprise-level solutions and recent accolades at the Vendies 2024 for Best Customer Service and Best Ancillary Product or Service.

"This combination of our two companies marks a major milestone in our journey and opens significant new opportunities for growth and innovation," said Simon Black, managing director of SB Software. "Our commitment to providing high-quality, localized support and tailored solutions will continue as we integrate with Cantaloupe. We believe that joining Cantaloupe will enhance our ability to serve our customers better by leveraging Cantaloupe's extensive resources and expertise, along with offering our clients a single partner for all of their business needs today and into the future."

About Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), is a global technology leader powering self-service commerce. Cantaloupe offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including micro-payment processing, self-checkout kiosks, mobile ordering, connected point of sale systems, and enterprise cloud software. Handling more than a billion transactions annually, Cantaloupe's solutions enhance operational efficiency and consumer engagement across sectors like food beverage markets, smart automated retail, hospitality, entertainment venues and more. Committed to innovation, Cantaloupe drives advancements in digital payments and business optimization, serving over 30,000 customers in the U.S., U.K., EU countries, Australia, and Mexico. For more information, visit cantaloupe.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

