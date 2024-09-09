New to the Street Announces Its Five Corporate Interviews, Airing Episode 599 on the Fox Business Network, Tonight Monday, September 9, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT September 9, 2024 09:15 ET

Opportunities To Consider

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / New to The Street, a nationally broadcasted business TV show, announces episode 599, airing on the Fox Business Network tonight, Monday, September 9, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street's 599th TV episode line-up features the following five (5) Corporate interviews:

1). Biopharmaceutical - Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) ($ACXP) - David Luci, President/CEO

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, New to The Street's TV Host Jane King interviews David Luci, President/CEO of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of small-molecule antibiotics. Acurx recently completed its FDA Phase 2 clinical trials for its Ibezapolstat drug, a treatment for Clostridioides difficile Infections (CDI). The Company is now preparing for FDA Phase 3 trials and working on manufacturing processes. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a patent for the drug's ability to maintain and restore microbiome bacteria, an issue competitor drugs fail to address. The Company is actively pursuing non-dilutive funding options for Phase 3 to avoid diluting shareholder value. The on-screen QR code will be available during the show for additional information. Visit Acurx Pharmaceuticals at https://www.acurxpharma.com.

2). "Game Changers" Segment - Iagon (CRYPTO:IAG) ($IAG) - Dr. Navjit Dhaliwal, CEO

TV Host Ana Berry interviews Dr. Navjit Dhaliwal, CEO of Iagon (CRYPTO: IAG) ($IAG), a decentralized cloud storage platform leveraging blockchain technology. Iagon provides secure and transparent data storage, offering enhanced protection against cybersecurity breaches. The platform decentralizes data, storing it globally across different nodes, reducing the risk of hacking. Iagon offers significant cost savings as it doesn't rely on expensive infrastructure. The Company also rewards individuals and organizations for sharing storage capacity on its decentralized AI platform. The on-screen QR code will be available during the show for more details. Visit Iagon at https://iagon.com.

3). "Game Changers" Segment - GreenLite Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRNL) ($GRNL) / No Limit Technology Holdings, Inc. - Rafael Groswirt, CEO

TV Host Ana Berry talks with Rafael Groswirt, CEO of GreenLite Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GRNL) ($GRNL) and No Limit Technology Holdings, Inc., a company focused on sports betting and cryptocurrency markets. GreenLite recently completed the acquisition of No Limit, and Rafael discusses the Company's strategy to disrupt the digital sports betting market through blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and AI. He also shares future plans to launch media channels and enhance digital platforms. The on-screen QR code will be available for more information. Visit No Limit Technology Holdings at https://www.nolimitfantasysports.com.

4). Sustainable Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC PINK:SGTM) ($SGTM) - Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder

TV Host Jane King interviews Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder of The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM). The Company offers environmentally sustainable solutions by converting waste into high-value products. Tony discusses SGTM's partnership with Jimmy Houston, a media influencer and TV host who will promote SGTM's products. Tony also reveals plans for a new Bloomberg Original series focusing on global sustainability issues, featuring influential leaders discussing solutions for a healthier planet. The Company is preparing to roll out new product lines in "Big Box" retailers. The on-screen QR code will be available for more details. Visit The Sustainable Green Team at https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security - The Weekly Hack" Segment - Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ($SWISF) - Alain Ghiai, CEO

TV Host Ana Berry speaks with Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF), about another significant data hack affecting AT&T customers. Alain explains how Sekur's privacy solutions, which use military-grade encryption and Swiss-based servers, provide unmatched security. Sekur's closed-loop system offers privacy for individuals, businesses, and governmental agencies. SekurMail and SekurMessenger protect users from cyberhackers by encrypting emails and messages. The on-screen QR code will be available for more information. Visit Sekur Private Data at https://sekurprivatedata.com.

