Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2024) - E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("Meeting") held on September 6, 2024. A total of 21,672,022 common shares were voted, representing approximately 53.37 % of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the Meeting.

The following nominees for election as directors of the Company were elected by a majority of votes cast by the shareholders virtually present or represented by proxy at the Meeting:

Number of Directors Votes For % Votes For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Number of Directors to be set at four 21,672,072 100 0 0 Election of Directors Votes For % Votes For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Jamie Lavigne 18,839,572 86.93 2,832,450 13.07 Michael Danielsson 14,495,572 66.89 7,176,450 33.11 William Pfaffenberger 17,789,572 82.09 3,882,450 17.91 Gabriel Erdeleyi 17,789,572 82.09 3,882,450 17.91

Appointment of Auditor Votes For % Votes For Votes

Against % Votes

Against To re-appoint SHIM & Associates LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix remuneration 17,782,579 94.43 1,050,000 5.57 Company's Stock Option Plan







To approve all options, rights or entitlements pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan 21,672,022 100 0 0 Company's Restricted Unit Plan







To approve all options, rights or entitlements pursuant to the Company's Restricted Share Unit 18,839,572 100 0 0 Company's Advance Notice Provisions







To approve the Company's Advance Notice Provisions 17,789,572 94.43 1,050,000 5.57

Advisors

Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP acted as special legal counsel to E-Power Resources Inc. in connection with certain dissident shareholder actions in connection with the Meeting.

About E-Power Resources Inc.

E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at info@e-powerresources.com.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

