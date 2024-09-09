Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2024) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of an extensive six-month review of its portfolio and resulting reduction from 35 to 26 projects from its holdings in Japan. The review was led by Mr. Fraser MacCorquodale, President and COO of the Company. The Company holds the largest prospective land package in Japan and has built a comprehensive framework of data for the evaluation of tenements covering areas of gold occurrences.

"We have a large tenement holding across the three main islands of Japan, and we needed to take a strategic approach to ground reduction in order to focus and prioritize our resources and advance Japan Gold exploration targets', said Mr. MacCorquodale. "The relinquished tenements did not meet our target criteria."

The Company has identified multiple gold exploration targets in the Kitami metallogenic province in North Hokkaido, the Noto Peninsula in Honshu, and in the Middle and Southern Kyushu epithermal gold provinces, where the Company has a dominant tenement coverage (see Figures 1-4). The gold mining regions are hosts of past and existing mines such as the world-class Hishikari Mine and where modern exploration activities are at an early stage for many prospects.

Mr. John Proust, Chairman and CEO of the Company, added, "Japan Gold has spent over a decade collecting the data that is required to make discoveries. We are now focusing on our best prospects and concurrently advancing three priority projects under the Barrick Alliance. Fraser's depth of experience in analyzing epithermal gold deposits is accelerating the discovery process."

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold exploration across Japan. The Company holds a significant portfolio of tenements covering areas with known gold occurrences, history of mining and prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. The Japan Gold leadership and operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors have extensive experience exploring and operating in Japan and have a track record of discoveries world-wide.

Japan Gold has an alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects with the potential to host Tier 1 or Tier 2 gold ore bodies in Japan.

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results related to future partnerships and the Company's 2024 gold exploration program. These statements are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, the timing and granting of prospecting rights; the Company's ability to convert prospecting rights into digging rights within the timeframe prescribed by the Mining Act; general economic, market and business conditions; competition for qualified staff; the regulatory process and actions; technical issues; new legislation; potential delays or changes in plans; working in a new political jurisdiction; results of exploration; the Company's ability to execute and implement future plans, arrange or conclude a joint venture or partnership; and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may differ from the information provided herein and, consequently, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this News Release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable laws.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/222630_9bf312f4b4390952_001full.jpg

Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/222630_9bf312f4b4390952_002full.jpg

Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/222630_9bf312f4b4390952_003full.jpg

Figure 4

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/222630_9bf312f4b4390952_004full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222630

SOURCE: Japan Gold Corp.