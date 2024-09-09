A&C Advisors LLC Expands to United Kingdom, Names Olga Romanova as Director

CORAL SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / A&C Advisors LLC, a strategic advisory firm for the global investment management industry, has expanded to the United Kingdom and named industry veteran Olga Romanova as a Director.





Ms. Romanova has 25 years of experience in audit and due diligence services, specializing in hedge funds and digital assets. In her role as Director at A&C Advisors, she will provide operational due diligence services to family offices and asset managers, as well as serve as an independent director to funds in Cayman, BVI and the United States. In addition, she will guide emerging managers through best practices in operational setup and prepare them for due diligence by both high-net-worth and institutional allocators.

Prior to joining A&C Advisors, Ms. Romanova held senior-level operational due diligence roles in London for global financial firms. Most recently, she was Head of Operational Due Diligence at Aaro Capital Limited. Prior to that, she was Head of Operational Due Diligence and Sustainability at International Asset Management Limited. Earlier in her career, she served in operational risk analysis and audit roles at AXA IM and Ernst & Young, respectively.

According to Daniel Strachman, Managing Partner of A&C Advisors LLC, global demand for corporate governance, operational and investment management due diligence expertise by allocators and investment firms continues to increase. "Strong corporate governance, meeting compliance obligations, the ever-changing regulatory environment, and continuous demand for greater transparency remain a priority for the global investment industry," said Strachman. "Olga's significant leadership experience and operational knowledge of global financial markets will be an asset to our existing and future clients. Bringing her onboard is another example of our commitment to bring experienced fund professionals to our clients and not former service providers."

Ms. Romanova earned a master's degree in economics and is a chartered financial analyst (CFA®) and certified public accountant (CPA). She is fluent in English and Russian.

A&C Advisors serves the global investment management industry by providing strategic consulting services, including product development, business development, operations support and corporate governance services. Founded in 2001, the firm currently serves clients in 18 countries that collectively manage more than $25 billion in assets.

