Ankle & Foot Centers of America Gets Athletes Back on the Field

As football season approaches, a national leader in podiatry offers advanced care for sports injuries of the ankle, providing faster recovery and improved performance.

A major 2023 study by researchers at the George Washington University School of Medicine found that football had the highest injury rate among all high school sports and that ankle injuries were the second-most common injury among all high school athletes (17.6% of all injuries). The study found that about a third of all injuries (34%) required one to three weeks of recovery, and nearly 21% ended the athlete's season or career.

The findings highlight the need for specialized care to improve recovery, prevent future injuries and help athletes return to their peak performance levels.

Ankle & Foot Centers of America not only treats injuries but also provides programs to promote faster recovery, reduce pain, and prevent re-injury, tailored to each athlete's unique needs. "Our goal is to provide comprehensive care that not only treats injuries but also ensures athletes can return to their sports with confidence and improved performance," said Dr. Gregory Alvarez, podiatrist and partner at Ankle & Foot Centers of America.

Specialized and individualized procedures and programs available at Ankle & Foot Centers of America include:

Minimally Invasive Surgeries to deal with severe injuries like fractures and torn ligaments.

Personalized Rehabilitation Programs are tailored to each athlete's needs for faster recovery and to prevent re-injury.

Preventive Care Strategies on proper warm-up routines, footwear recommendations, and injury prevention techniques.

Preventing ankle injuries is crucial for athletes to improve their overall performance, decrease the risk of long-term complications, and avoid too much time away from their sport. Ankle & Foot Centers of America is committed to helping athletes reach their peak performance levels, addressing a critical need for effective treatment and rehabilitation in the athletic community and enhancing overall sports safety and performance.

About Ankle & Foot Centers of America

With a mission to provide the highest quality foot and ankle care, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is recognized as one of the nation's top podiatry groups. Our specialists are dedicated to advancing the field through research and innovative treatment solutions.?Founded in Atlanta over 30 years ago, Ankle & Foot Centers of America provides patients with top-tier service and support through best-in-class technology and processes so that physicians can optimize patient outcomes and satisfaction.

