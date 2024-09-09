SK tes Opens Cutting-Edge Battery Recycling Facility in the Netherlands to Meet Surging Demand in Electric Vehicle Market

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / SK tes, a global leader in battery recycling solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its state-of-the-art battery recycling facility in Rotterdam in the Netherlands. This significant milestone underscores SK tes' commitment to developing a global network of sustainable battery recycling facilities, providing closed-loop solutions essential for the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) industry. With the demand for battery production materials outstripping supply, this new facility is a circular investment in the future of battery recycling.

The new Rotterdam facility, initially spanning 10,000 square meters with potential expansion to 40,000 square meters, represents a substantial investment in addressing the material needs of the EV market. Equipped to process up to 10,000 tonnes of material annually, with plans to double this capacity by expanding onto an adjacent plot, the facility utilizes an industry-leading inert crushing and vacuum drying process to safely recycle lithium and EV batteries, as well as battery production scrap.

"SK tes has worked closely with automotive OEMs and battery manufacturers to understand their needs and ensure we remain at the forefront of recycling technology," stated Thomas Holberg, Chief operating officer at SK tes. "We have already begun receiving equipment from many of our clients and expect to fill the plant's capacity swiftly. We are committed to meeting the needs of our customers and playing our part in accelerating the transition to a more sustainable, low-carbon future."

Leveraging cutting-edge, proprietary technology and innovative processes, SK tes will recover crucial raw materials from spent batteries and battery production scrap. By-products generated in the battery manufacturing process, waste electric vehicle batteries and recalled batteries can be safely processed at the SK tes battery recycling facility in Rotterdam.

SK tes extracts black mass, an intermediate-processed product containing rare metals including lithium, cobalt and nickel that is fed back into the battery supply chain. By recovering valuable materials from used batteries, SK tes mitigates the environmental impact of battery disposal and supports the growing demand for scarce raw materials required for manufacturing new batteries.

The new facility positions SK tes as one of the largest global providers of lithium battery recycling services. This initiative is part of SK tes' broader strategy to stabilize supply chains and ensure the availability of essential materials for new battery production.

Western Europe is considered a key part of the global electric vehicle battery industry. According to McKinsey (2023), demand for lithium-ion batteries in the EU will reach 1.1 TWh in 2030, accounting for about 23.4% of global demand and supply of 1.25 TWh, accounting for 19%. Notably, attention needs to be paid to the growth of supply and demand in the Western European market, with investments in new battery production facilities of 552 GWh in Germany.

SK tes will provide end-of-life battery management solutions to meet the demand for recycling services driven by this growth using the Rotterdam waste battery recycling plant in the Netherlands as its strategic base. SK tes also plans to expand battery recycling capabilities at key bases in Europe. In addition to Rotterdam, SK tes is working to develop battery recycling capacity in Southern and Eastern Europe. In Asia, SK tes recently completed an EV battery recycling plant in Yancheng, China, and plans to complete an EV waste battery recycling operation in Newcastle, Australia, later this year.

SK tes is equipped with three key components for successful battery recycling: the bases (network), the technology, and required licensing/permits. This allows SK tes to offer complete, global battery management solutions from waste battery collection to rare metal extraction.

"The SK tes Rotterdam Battery Recycling Plant is located in a key logistics hub in Western Europe, and it was developed utilizing a combination of SK tes' innovative waste battery recycling technology and environmentally friendly approach. The opening is a milestone in supporting the sustainability of the battery industry in Europe," said Thomas Holberg, SK tes chief operating officer. "We will enhance the global battery recycling market through our unique technology and global network."

The strategic location of the Port of Rotterdam, Europe's largest seaport, improves the efficiency and sustainability of SK tes' operations by facilitating the efficient transportation of materials. This, coupled with SK tes' adherence to stringent environmental health and safety regulations, ensures that their operations will be a welcome addition to the Port of Rotterdam's industrial landscape and contribute to the Port's efforts to attract sustainable industry.

"The opening of SK tes' new battery recycling facility is an important step forward for the Port of Rotterdam," said Boudewijn Siemons, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam. "The Port aims to play a leading role internationally in the energy transition as well as in the raw materials transition. SK tes' innovative new facility ticks both boxes and is part of a new industrial landscape, recycling materials that are crucial for the energy transition. We look forward to continuing our good working relationship and hope to see a solid growth of SK tes' activities in Rotterdam."

SK ecoplant, the parent company of SK tes, plays a pivotal role in supporting SK tes. Originally known as TES, the company rebranded and changed its name to SK tes following the acquisition of a 100% stake in 2022.

About SK tes:

Since our formation in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has grown to become a global leader in sustainable technology services and bespoke solutions that help clients manage the commissioning, deployment, and retirement of technology devices and components. Originally known as 'TES' the company rebranded and changed its name to SK tes after SK ecoplant acquired a 100 percent stake in 2022.

We provide comprehensive services for technology devices throughout their lifecycle - from deployment to decommissioning to disposition - all the way through to recycling and end-of-life repurposing. This includes innovating new processes to leverage the value locked in assets if they are to be recycled, such as our proprietary lithium battery recycling process, which extracts scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

We have made it our mission to make a decade of difference by securely, safely, and sustainably transforming and repurposing one billion kgs of assets by 2030. SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

