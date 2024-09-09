Mirame Fine Art: CROMA Biennial Announces 2024 Participants: Featuring Prominent Artists From MÍRAME Fine Art

The CROMA Biennial, hosted by the Escazú Country Club in San José, is set to return for its second edition, promising a celebration of Costa Rican contemporary art.

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Scheduled to unfold from October to November 2024, this year's biennial will feature a compelling roster of artists, including several notable names from MÍRAME: Aimée Joaristi, Osvaldo Sequeira, Sofía Ruiz, Daniela Marten Rothe, and Jesus Daniel Mejia.

CROMA Biennial

Promoting Costa Rica's rich cultural heritage, MÍRAME Fine Art connects artists with art lovers worldwide.

Honoring Max Jiménez

The theme for the 2024 biennial, "Hope is a mirror hanging in the future," is a tribute to Max Jiménez, a seminal figure in Costa Rican art. Jiménez's legacy as an artist, sculptor, writer, poet, and journalist has left a profound impact on the cultural landscape of Costa Rica. This year's theme encourages participants to engage with Jiménez's philosophical perspective, exploring the idea of hope through practices.

Eligibility and Submission Guidelines

The biennial is open to adults with a minimum of five years of artistic experience. Applicants must be fine arts graduates or national and resident artists who meet specific exhibition criteria. Submissions should relate to the chosen theme and can include works in painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media, and other accepted techniques. Each artist may submit one unpublished work, with detailed guidelines provided for dimensions and materials.

Timeline and Selection Process

Following an initial virtual selection, the committee will narrow down the entries to 100 works. These will be examined in person by the jury to determine the final 40 participants. This year's esteemed panel of judges are Dr. Ann María León, Carlos Gutiérrez, Isabella Ruiz and David Morales. Look out for further announcements soon regarding selected works for the 2024 edition.

Awards and Recognition

The CROMA Biennial will award prizes to the top three artists, including a USD 7,000 first prize, which also includes a solo exhibition at the Escazú Country Club in October and November 2025. The second and third prizes are valued at USD 3,000 and USD 1,000, respectively. The first-place work will be acquired by the Costa Rica Country Club, becoming part of its private collection.

Recalling the 2022 Edition

The inaugural edition of the CROMA Biennial in 2022 was met with enthusiastic reception. The competition attracted over 300 applications, showcasing the talents of Costa Rican emerging and established artists. MÍRAME artist Daniela Marten Rothe was awarded first place for her painting "La Diosa Lenguona", a painting that now hangs in the country club as part of the collection.

Looking Forward

As the 2024 edition of the CROMA Biennial approaches, the anticipation builds for what promises to be a significant event in the Costa Rican art scene. With its focus on Max Jiménez's inspiring theme and the inclusion of renowned artists from MÍRAME, the biennial is set to offer a dynamic and enriching experience for both artists and art enthusiasts.

