Holistiplan, the Market Leader in Tax Planning Software, Unveils Tax Report 2.0 With Next-Level Visualizations and Enhanced Insights

Holistiplan's beloved Tax Report just got even better. Tax Report 2.0, powered by award-winning technology, introduces enhanced visuals and charts that simplify tax planning and provide clearer insights. This upgrade enables advisors and clients to plan taxes more effectively.

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Holistiplan, the market-leading tax planning software trusted by financial advisors, is proud to announce the launch of Tax Report 2.0. This latest version builds on Holistiplan's flagship feature, the Tax Report, introducing powerful new enhancements designed to streamline advisory workflows and improve client understanding.





Enhanced Visualizations: The updated Tax Report now includes a tax breakdown pie chart, a marginal tax brackets bar chart with an illustration, and itemized deduction summaries. These new graphics simplify the presentation of key data for advisors while allowing clients to quickly grasp the information at a glance.

Expanded Insights: Tax Report 2.0 introduces new sections covering key topics like MAGI Planning Consideration, Medicare Premiums, and the Tax Efficiency of Portfolio Income. Advisors can now deliver more comprehensive analysis and planning with deeper insights into their clients' financial situations.

Improved Usability: With an enhanced interface, the Tax Report 2.0 is now easier to customize, allowing advisors to tailor the report to fit the specific needs of each client. The clean and visually stunning design ensures that complex tax data is simple to explain and understand."Tax Report 2.0 is a game-changer for advisors," said Roger Pine, CFP®, CEO and Co-Founder of Holistiplan. "We've taken the feedback from our users and pushed ourselves to create an even more powerful tool that combines beautiful, intuitive visuals with the deep tax insights that financial advisors need to provide meaningful planning recommendations."

To see Tax Report 2.0 in action, register here for the webinar on 9/13 @12:30 p.m. ET. This is a must-attend event for anyone looking to enhance their tax planning strategies with Holistiplan's latest tools.

At its core, Holistiplan's Tax Report uses sophisticated OCR technology to scan tax returns and instantly generate a white-labeled, client-facing report. This report not only summarizes tax details but also highlights key tax planning opportunities, giving advisors the ability to guide more effective client conversations. With Holistiplan, advisors will find even more tools to model out scenarios like Roth conversions, charitable giving, and capital gains impact-ensuring they provide proactive, value-driven planning advice.

By providing these enhanced tools and expanded insights, Tax Report 2.0 empowers advisors to streamline tax planning, making it accessible to clients at every stage of life. As part of Holistiplan's mission to continuously innovate, this release represents the next step in revolutionizing how advisors work with clients to reduce overall lifetime tax implications and create effective, holistic financial plans.

Since launching in July 2019, Holistiplan has added over 30,000 subscribers from across the country. Holistiplan has been voted the #1 tax planning software in the 2021, 2022, and 2023 Kitces Report Studies, and the #1 tax planning software in the 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 T3 / Inside Information Software Surveys. Holistiplan was also nominated as a finalist in the 2024 Wealthie Awards.

About Holistiplan

Holistiplan is an award-winning tax planning software that simplifies tax planning for financial advisors. Within 45 seconds, Holistiplan's OCR technology scans tax returns and creates a white-labeled client-facing Tax Report that highlights opportunities for financial planners and investment advisors. Holistiplan offers Scenario Analysis, client-facing explainers, and Insurance Risk Management - Home, Auto, and Umbrella. Today 30,000 advisors are using Holistiplan's innovative tax planning tools to find opportunities to work with their clients to reduce their client's lifetime tax burden and preserve their wealth. Holistiplan was created by co-founders Roger Pine, CFA®, CFP®, and Kevin Lozer, CFP® in 2019.

Learn more at www.holistiplan.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Laura Beaulieu

VP Marketing

laura.beaulieu@holistiplan.com

SOURCE: Holistiplan

