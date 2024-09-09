Epique Realty's Nationwide Impact During the Back-to-School Season

Touching lives and making a tangible difference where it counts

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / The dedication to community support radiated brightly this back-to-school season with Epique Realty's expansive and heartfelt backpack giveaways across the nation. Over 3,000 children received new backpacks filled with essential supplies, all made possible by the incredible efforts and dedication of Epique Realty agents and supportive local communities.

Las Vegas, Nevada: A Cohesive Effort to Support Education

Spearheading collaborative involvement from a team of community members, Brandon DeVere and Crystal Martinez set a remarkable new standard by distributing 1,060 backpacks across two elementary schools and a charter school. What started as a modest office proposal quickly escalated into a large-scale philanthropic effort, ensuring that no child felt left out. "Our goal was simple: to support our students and teachers. It's all about giving back," Brandon DeVere stated. Crystal Martinez added, "The way the community rallied to support this initiative was truly heartwarming." The backpacks were distributed in the scorching 105-degree heat, displaying the team's determination and commitment.

Dallas, Texas: Star-Studded Unification of Community Engagement

Co-hosted by Epique Realty's Andre Shaw and Miss Texas 2024, the glam giveaway garnered city-wide attention and praise, including kudos from the mayor. "Hosting this event with Miss Texas was an honor, and the turnout was phenomenal. We were able to help 400 families prepare for the school year," Andre shared. The event not only provided essential supplies but also illuminated the spirit of community and generosity.

Michigan: Empowers Educators with "Empty the List"

Coti Brown spearheaded the "Empty the List" initiative, aimed at alleviating the financial burden on teachers by clearing their classroom wish lists before the school year began. This effort relieved teachers and enhanced the learning environments for numerous students. By supporting local educators, Epique agents invest in the community and enrich the educational experiences for every child. It's a heartfelt way to show appreciation for the dedication teachers show every day. This effort exemplifies the cohesive approach to extending support beyond direct aid to students, by also encompassing vital resources for educators.

Deland, Florida: Local Collaboration for a Cause

Antonella Martino led the event in Deland, Florida, which included significant local participation. Held at City Wine & Cigar, the event provided a family-friendly atmosphere with appetizers and refreshments. "Our aim was to create an inclusive community event that also addressed a crucial need. Thanks to the local support, we were able to extend our reach to Volusia Pines Elementary, further aiding families," Martino noted. This event highlighted Epique Realty's commitment to adapting community support to meet local needs.

Houston, Texas: Collective Impact for the Future

Epique Realty proudly supported the efforts of Christ of Power Church in hosting a successful Back-to-School event, significantly impacting Houston's local community. They were able to help over sixty Families. In addition to supporting the event, Epique Realty played a crucial role in fulfilling over a dozen teacher wish lists, providing essential classroom supplies and resources that will enhance the learning experience for students across many schools. Their generous contribution underscores a strong commitment to supporting education and empowering both students and educators as they prepare for the new school year.

A National Initiative with Local Heart

"Collaboration and giving back to the community reflect more than our mission; they echo our very heart and soul, mirroring our belief in the profound impact of support. We are committed to actions that foster real change and enrichment, and it's about touching lives and making a tangible difference where it counts," expressed Josh Miller, CEO & Co-Founder of Epique Realty. These back-to-school initiatives are just a handful of many local efforts hosted by Epique agents across the nation, each one tailored to the unique needs of the communities they serve, further cementing community leadership through engagement and support.

"It was an immense honor for Epique to serve as the commonality in this national initiative," said Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder. "The joy and gratitude expressed by the students and their families truly reinforce the "why" behind our efforts. Epique agents and staff remain faithful in executing the "how," dedicated to making a positive impact that resonates within our local communities. We strive to be a unifying force for good."

This back-to-school season, Epique Realty's commitment to community support shone brightly, thanks to the tireless efforts and staunch support of our incredible agents and the communities they serve.

