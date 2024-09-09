Pebble's H124 results put it on track to meet FY24 EBITDA market forecasts, set against continuing cautious industry sentiment. Management has been strengthening operations, including appointing a chief product officer at Facilisgroup and a global marketing director at Brand Addition. Client retention remains strong and forward indicators are positive at Facilisgroup. At Brand Addition, macro uncertainties mean clients remain circumspect, but financial performance is helped by better gross margins. The global promotional products market opportunity is substantial, and Pebble is well placed to make further inroads. Net cash of £4.9m at end June is expected to increase to £15.0m by the year-end.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...