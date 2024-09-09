Private equity investor Actis has become a strategic partner in a 3. 5 GW/4. 5 GWh solar-plus-storage project in the Philippines. The project is poised to become the world's largest integrated renewables and energy storage installation upon completion. Actis is investing $600 million for a 40% equity stake. London-based investor Actis has agreed to invest in the Terra Solar Project in the Philippines. The planned installation has been touted as the world's largest solar-plus-storage array. The agreement was signed between Actis, Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) and its subsidiary, Solar Philippines ...

