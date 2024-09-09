Crestcom International, LLC: Crestcom Recognized as One of the Most Profitable Franchises of 2024 by Franchise Business Review

Crestcom International Recognized for Strong Financial Performance and High Franchisee Satisfaction

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Franchise Business Review (FBR) has recognized Crestcom as one of just 75 award-winning franchises in its 2024 report on the Most Profitable Franchises. This prestigious list highlights franchise opportunities that offer the best potential for profitability based on feedback from thousands of franchise owners.

Crestcom International, a global leadership development franchise, has a mission to develop effective, equitable leaders across the world. With over 1 million managers trained from over 30,000 organizations across 60+ countries, Crestcom's franchisees not only impact businesses but also transform lives - both personally and professionally. This important work allows Crestcom's franchise network to make a difference in their communities while building a profitable, scalable business.

FBR is an independent market research firm specializing in franchisee satisfaction. They compile their Most Profitable Franchises report based on in-depth surveys from nearly 35,000 franchise owners representing 365 brands. Factors considered include franchisee satisfaction, overall profitability, and the startup capital required for new franchisees.

"Owner satisfaction, profitability, and long-term return on your investment are three of the most critical factors anyone should consider before investing in any franchise business," said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. "The companies on the list of the Most Profitable Franchises offer a better than average shot at growing your income and received the highest ratings from current franchise owners on our independent satisfaction survey."

Crestcom's franchisees were asked to evaluate their experience across 33 key benchmarks, covering areas such as training and support, operations, franchisee/franchisor relations, and the overall financial opportunity. Crestcom scored 13% higher than the average across 365 brands surveyed, placing them in the top quartile of FBR's benchmark results.

Crestcom's CEO, Tammy Berberick, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "I am incredibly proud of the work Crestcom does and the things we have accomplished. Crestcom has focused on making transformational changes and is committed to working hard to earn the trust of our franchisees. Our franchisees get to make a profit with a purpose, and we are thrilled to be recognized by FBR and our impressive network of franchisees."

This honor follows Crestcom's inclusion in Franchise Business Review's Culture100 list earlier this year. Additionally, Crestcom has been recognized as a Top Franchise for Franchisee Satisfaction, a Top Franchise for Innovation, and a Top Low-Cost Franchise in previous years.

About Crestcom

Crestcom International, LLC is a leadership development franchise that has trained more than one million leaders from over 30,000 organizations. Crestcom's award-winning, accredited leadership training programs feature subject matter experts, interactive exercises, and live facilitation of shared learning experiences. Crestcom L.E.A.D.R. for Life encourages continuous improvement in key leadership competencies that drive organizational results.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. To learn more about FBR's research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

