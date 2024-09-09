Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2024) - LAFLEUR MINERALS INC. (CSE: LFLR) (OTC Pink: WPNNF) ("LaFleur" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release on June 21, 2024, the Company has revised the terms of its previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company will now be completing a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.45 per Common Share for a period of two years from the closing date of the Offering. The Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry upon thirty (30) business days notice from the Company in the event the closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is equal to or above a price of $0.60 for ten (10) consecutive trading days anytime after four (4) months following closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for the advancement of the Company's mineral properties and for general working capital purposes. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing of the Offering. The Company may pay a finder's fee to eligible persons pursuant to applicable securities laws and CSE policies.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Beaver Creek Conference, Denver, Colorado, September 10-13,2024

LaFleur also announces that Company representatives will be attending the 2024 Precious Metals Summit at the Beaver Creek Resort in Colorado between September 10-13, 2024. The Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek is the world's premier independent investment conference focused on explorers, developers, and emerging producers of gold, silver and platinum group metals. Groups or individuals wishing to connect at the conference are asked to contact Paul Ténière, CEO at teniere@gmail.com to arrange meeting times.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTC Pink: WPNNF) is focused on the acquisition and development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project, which has significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 15,000 hectares in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several others. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential.

LaFleur is currently acquiring high-resolution airborne geophysics (mag VLF-EM) to help identify mineralized structures at Swanson and completing detailed soil surveys and prospecting/geological mapping for the purpose of drill hole targeting with the goal to commence diamond drilling on several targets within the next several months.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-Looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the completion of the Offering and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

