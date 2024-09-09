Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Humanitarian City Streamlines Clinical Workflows and Enhances User Experience with InterSystems TrakCare MEUI Upgrade

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve its most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, today announced that Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Humanitarian City (SBAHC), the largest non-profit rehabilitation facilities and medical centers in the Middle East, has successfully upgraded to InterSystems TrakCare Mobile Enabled User Interface (MEUI). This significant milestone in SBAHC's journey towards modernizing healthcare delivery encompasses 16 integrations and a migration to cloud-based infrastructure, reinforcing SBAHC's commitment to delivering innovative patient care with the aim of streamlining clinical workflows and enhancing user experience.

"We are delighted to announce the successful upgrade to TrakCare MEUI at SBAHC, a milestone that underscores SBAHC's ongoing commitment to excellence in healthcare technology," said Ali Abi Raad, Country Manager of the Middle East, and India at InterSystems. "By upgrading to TrakCare MEUI and migrating to cloud-based infrastructure, SBAHC is enhancing user experience, improving data quality, and future-proofing its operations, all of which ultimately benefit their patients and staff."

SBAHC is one of InterSystems' long-standing customers in the Middle East and the first TrakCare site in Saudi Arabia. This upgrade to TrakCare MEUI and the latest version of TrakCare 2024 allows SBAHC to adopt standardized practices and benefit from enhanced functionalities.

Implemented within a span of 7 months, the MEUI upgrade has streamlined clinical workflows, patient administration systems (PAS), revenue cycle management (RCM), pharmacy, and other essential hospital operations.

Being the largest rehabilitation facility in the Middle East, the scope of implementation also encompassed diverse rehabilitation specialties and subspecialties, including but not limited to physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, vocational therapy, recreational therapy, hippotherapy, aquatic therapy, sexual rehabilitation, and home healthcare, as well as prosthetics and orthotics services. Moreover, the integration of Zatca and Nphies, major revenue cycle management statutory requirements, was executed within tight deadlines, alongside the implementation of Center for National Health Insurance (CNHI) complex rehab workflow integration requirements.

Other significant achievements within this implementation include the introduction of approximately 60 new forms for Allied Health Professional documentation in TrakCare, migration to a hosted services solution, transition from LabTrak to TCLE, and the adoption of care plans, with over 180 implemented at SBAHC alone. Furthermore, the implementation facilitated a seamless transition to a fully paperless environment adhering rigorously to industry standards and best practices. SBAHC also emerged as the first client within the MENA region to leverage "TrakCare Assistant", underscoring its pioneering role in embracing innovative solutions.

"It was a great collaboration between SBAHC and ISC teams. Such collaboration enabled SBAHC to have a smooth Go Live and ISC to provide an effective Post Go Live Support," said Mubarak Assad Almazroa, ICT Director at SBAHC. "This milestone marks a big achievement in the Digital Transformation Strategy for SBAHC. With the completion of the integration with Nphies and ZATCA, SBAHC now is on the verge of a new era in enabling Technology to guide the best practices in the Healthcare industry."

Key benefits of the TrakCare MEUI upgrade include:

Enhanced User Experience: Offering a uniform, consistent view of data across multiple devices, TrakCare MEUI simplifies navigation and reduces cognitive load for users, improving efficiency and reducing learning curves.

Improved Data Quality and Better Decisions: By providing clearer, easier-to-use interfaces, TrakCare MEUI facilitates accurate data entry at point of care, leading to improved data quality and better-informed decision-making.

No Setup Required: TrakCare MEUI comes pre-customized for various device types and sizes, eliminating the need for customers to set up multiple layouts, thus reducing implementation time.

Future Proofing: Responsive screens dynamically adjust to different devices, ensuring optimized viewing as new devices are released over time.

Better Support for Mobile Workers: TrakCare MEUI offers flexible deployment options, enabling access on desktops, laptops, tablets, and large phone-sized devices, catering to the needs of mobile healthcare workers.

About SBAHC

Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Humanitarian City is an award-winning rehabilitation and surgical center of excellence within the GCC region and one of the largest in the world. With a total capacity of 510 beds, SBAHC facility provides comprehensive and specialized rehabilitation services as well as advance medical and surgical services such as joint replacement and complex SCI surgeries. SBAHC is locally and internationally accredited by renowned Quality and Accreditation bodies such as the Joint Commission International Accreditation (JCIA), Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), Central Board For Accreditation of Healthcare Institutions (CBAHI), and by the Planetree International, Inc. with Gold Level Certification for Patient Centered Care Approach

About InterSystems

Established in 1978, InterSystems is the leading provider of next-generation solutions for enterprise digital transformations in the healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and supply chain sectors. Its cloud-first data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for large organizations around the globe. InterSystems is committed to excellence through its award-winning, 24×7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 36 offices in 25 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.

