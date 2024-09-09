Anzeige
Montag, 09.09.2024
ACCESSWIRE
09.09.2024 16:02 Uhr
68 Leser
TLC Modular USA Inc. / ABJA Ohana LLC: Shark Tank's Daymond John and Morri Chowaiki Join TLC Modular USA Inc. as Shareholder Partners

TLC Modular USA Inc. Secures Over $100 Million in Written Orders for 2024, Eyes Expansion Across All 50 States

HONOLULU, HAWAII / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / TLC Modular USA Inc., a leader in innovative modular construction, is excited to announce the addition of Daymond John and Morri Chowaiki as shareholders. Known for his business acumen and role as a Shark on ABC's Shark Tank, Daymond John brings extensive experience and visibility to the company. Morri Chowaiki, also a key figure within Daymond's ecosystem adds his expertise in scaling and strategic growth.

TLC Modular USA Home

TLC Modular USA Home
Our passion is to provide you with the finest quality homes on the planet. TLC USA's brand new 3 and 4 bedroom modern luxury homes are Greener, Smarter and more affordable.

TLC Modular USA Inc. has secured written orders exceeding $100 million for 2024, signaling a year of substantial growth and development. These projects include a diverse range of construction endeavors across California and Hawaii, including assisted living facilities, townhomes, condominiums, and single-family homes.

As the demand for quality, affordable housing continues to rise, TLC Modular USA Inc. is poised to meet these needs by expanding its operations into all 50 states. The company's future projects will encompass multi-family residential units, hotels, and entire community developments, solidifying its position as a nationwide leader in modular construction.

"We are thrilled to welcome Daymond and Morri to the TLC Modular USA Inc. family," said Amir Borochov, CEO of TLC Modular USA Inc. "Their interest underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation in the modular construction industry. We are confident in our ability to revolutionize housing across the United States."

Daymond John added, "I'm excited to be a part of TLC Modular USA Inc.'s journey. Their approach to modular construction is not only innovative but essential in today's market. I look forward to their mission of providing accessible and high-quality housing options nationwide."

TLC Modular USA Inc. continues to lead the way in modular construction, combining state-of-the-art technology with a commitment to sustainability and efficiency. As the company expands its footprint across the U.S., it remains dedicated to delivering exceptional value and quality to its clients and communities.

About TLC Modular USA Inc.

TLC Modular USA Inc. is a leading modular construction company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and installation of modular buildings. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the company serves a wide range of sectors, including residential, commercial, and healthcare. TLC Modular USA Inc. is committed to providing high-quality, cost-effective solutions that meet the growing demand for housing and infrastructure across the United States.

Contact Information

David Matatov
IR
info@tlcmodularusa.com
310-922-2095

SOURCE: TLC Modular USA Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
