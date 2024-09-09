Proof of Workforce Foundation and Careers in Government Inc. Launch Groundbreaking Partnership to Integrate Bitcoin Into Public Sector Employment

Partnership Aims to Revolutionize Public Sector Compensation with Innovative Bitcoin Salary Programs

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / The Proof of Workforce Foundation (POWF) and Careers In Government Inc. (CIG) are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership designed to revolutionize public sector employment through the integration of Bitcoin. This collaboration will empower public sector employers and employees by enhancing financial security, fostering innovation, and boosting job satisfaction through Bitcoin-centric employment practices.





Careers In Government

Nation's leading Job Board and Career Resource Center for State and Local Government





Key Focus Areas of the Partnership:

The partnership will focus on innovative strategies for attracting and retaining talent in the public sector by integrating Bitcoin into compensation and benefits packages. This initiative is designed to test and refine the integration of Bitcoin into public sector compensation packages, including salary options and incentive structures. The insights gained from this initial phase will be instrumental in shaping a scalable model that can be adopted by government employers across the country.

The collaboration will offer educational and professional development opportunities related to Bitcoin to enhance public sector employees' financial literacy and career growth.

Joint efforts will be made to raise awareness and promote Bitcoin's advantages within the public sector through marketing and branding campaigns.

The partnership will develop and implement tailored training programs and outreach efforts to encourage the adoption of Bitcoin by public sector employers and employees.

"We are excited to partner with Careers In Government to advance Bitcoin adoption in the public sector. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in empowering government employers and employees to embrace the benefits of this innovative technology," said Dom Bei, Founder of the Proof of Workforce Foundation.

Michael and Corey Hurwitz, founders of Careers In Government, added, "Integrating Bitcoin into public sector employment practices will not only attract and retain top talent but also promote financial literacy and inclusion, aligning with our mission to connect talented individuals with meaningful careers."

Stay Updated:

Follow @workforcebtc and @careersingov on the X platform for the latest updates and developments.

About Proof of Workforce Foundation:

The Proof of Workforce Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting Bitcoin adoption through education and advocacy, offering services to workers, unions, pension funds, and municipalities at no cost.

About Careers In Government Inc.:

For 25 years, Careers In Government has been the only full-service recruitment marketing agency specializing in diversity and social media marketing for the public sector. We've partnered with thousands of state and local government employers nationwide, offering unparalleled career resources and tools for Government employers and job seekers.

With more than 11,000 active job postings and access to 40 million job seekers monthly, we ensure every vacancy gets maximum exposure. Our job board attracts 750,000 public sector candidates each month, while our targeted social media network reaches over 15 million users. Our pioneering diversity marketing service distributes employers' job postings across top diversity job boards, ensuring ongoing visibility and supporting EEO outreach efforts.

Contact Information:

Proof of Workforce: info@proofofworkforce.org

Careers In Government: michael@careersingovernment.com

This press release highlights the key aspects of the newly formed partnership between POWF and CIG, underscoring their commitment to driving innovation and financial security in the public sector through Bitcoin integration.

Contact Information

Michael Hurwitz

President/Co-Founder

michael@careersingovernment.com

323-791-9117

Dominick Bei

Founder

info@proofofworkforce.org

SOURCE: Careers In Government, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.