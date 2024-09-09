Introducing SHAQ-A-LICIOUS XL Gummies

Basketball Legend, Entertainer, and World's Biggest Kid Shaquille O'Neal Brings Gummies to Candy Aisles Nationwide This September

HERSHEY, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Get ready for a giant leap in candy innovation with Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies, the new line of oversized gummy candies from basketball icon and entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal. Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies feature two exciting varieties: Shaq-A-Licious Original, with gummies that are molded after O'Neal's face, and Shaq-A-Licious Sour, offered in three playful shapes and flavors that celebrate his storied career. Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies roll out this month to major retailers across the U.S.



Ideated by the self-proclaimed 'biggest kid in the candy store,' Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies bring a fun, oversized twist to candy. The Original candy features gummies in vibrant blue and purple packaging, and peach, berry punch, and orange flavors, all delivered in bites of the legendary player's head. For those who desire a tangy kick, the sour edition boasts wild green and yellow packaging with gummies shaped like Shaq's legendary nicknames, Diesel, The Big Cactus, and the Big Shamrock, in pineapple, mixed berry, and watermelon flavors. Shaq-A-Licious Gummies promise a unique treat-each bite leaves you wanting more.

"I'm just a big kid at heart. I love making people smile and having fun--that's why I created Shaq-A-LiciousXL Gummies. So go ahead, bite my head off. Life's too short not to have fun!" - Shaquille O'Neal

Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies, launched in partnership with The Hershey Company, stand out for their playful and vibrant approach, designed to rekindle the joy of childhood in adults alike. With flavors and shapes that echo Shaq's larger-than-life personality, Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies aims to inject fun into everyday life. Embrace your playful side, escape the rigors of adulthood and let your taste buds embark on an exciting journey. Rediscover the joy of being a kid again!

About Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the world's most successful athlete-turned-businessmen, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O'Neal's signature "Business of Fun" mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors.

The 15-time NBA All-Star's unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O'Neal is an analyst on TNT's Emmy Award-winning "Inside the NBA."

O'Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, established The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation which provides resources for underserved youth. He also gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus.

