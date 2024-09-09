Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Tenbagger-ALARM! Aktie mit MEGA-Potenzial startet durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.09.2024 16:18 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TCL Photovoltaic Technology: TCL to Introduce Home Energy Management System at IFA 2024

BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics, introduced its groundbreaking Home Energy Management System (TCL HEMS) at IFA 2024 in Berlin, from 6 to 10 September. Designed to redefine home energy management, TCL HEMS promises a smarter, greener, and more efficient future for households.

TCL at IFA 2024 / TCL

Managing household energy devices can be challenging due to the lack of unified systems and seamless connectivity. TCL HEMS addresses this by integrating essential energy and electronics components-solar panels, inverters, energy storage batteries, heat pumps, EV chargers, and other home appliances-into a single, cohesive system. This innovation allows users to effortlessly control and monitor their entire energy ecosystem through the TCL Home app, providing a unified interface for maximum convenience.

TCL HEMS adheres to GDPR standards, ensuring data security and privacy through its proven TCL IoT system. The system's standardized access protocol guarantees efficient, consistent, and interoperable data communication. TCL's integration of thermal systems into the photovoltaic energy suite and the application of IoT technology for data connectivity are highlighted as industry-leading advancements.

TCL HEMS is designed not only to reduce energy costs but also to enhance energy independence and contribute to environmental sustainability. Users can achieve greater self-sufficiency, reducing their reliance on the grid and ensuring a steady power supply during outages. The system's use of renewable energy supports a lower carbon footprint, aligning with global sustainability goals.

This year at IFA, TCL is prominently featured in Hall 21A, Messedamm Berlin, Germany, covering an area of 2,662 square meters, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovations across display, home appliances, and new energy sectors.

About TCL PV Tech
TCL Photovoltaic Technology (TCL PV Tech), a subsidiary of TCL Industries, provides cutting-edge one-stop smart solar energy solutions for residential and commercial sectors. Leveraging TCL's decades of expertise in electronics and photovoltaic technology, we ensure clean, efficient, and reliable solar solutions. Our aim is to optimize benefits and enhance energy independence for our customers over the lifetime of the systems.

TCL Smart Home Energy Solution at IFA 2024 / TCL

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499345/TCL_IFA_2024_TCL.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499346/TCL_Smart_Home_Energy_Solution_IFA_2024_TCL.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcl-to-introduce-home-energy-management-system-at-ifa-2024-302242127.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.