Ecostal Group, a B2B solar specialist, has acquired Swiss PV equipment distributor Solexis. The group says the merger will expand its operations in Switzerland. Belgium's Ecostal Group has acquired Solexis, a Switzerland-based B2B distributor of PV equipment. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Ecostal Group said the integration of Solexis marks "a new stage in its European expansion strategy," as it will now extend its activities into Switzerland. The group is structured as both a B2B distributor of PV solutions and a manufacturer and an installer of medium- to large-scale ...

