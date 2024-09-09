Temple OrthoBiologics, a new venture spun out from women's health company Temple Therapeutics, is proud to announce its official launch heralding a breakthrough in orthopedic sports medicine. For years, the prevention of scar tissue was considered impossible. Temple OrthoBiologics is changing that narrative.

Launching on International Arthrofibrosis Awareness Day, the company is dedicated to tackling one of sports medicine's most elusive challenges: scar tissue in joints.

What if we could prevent scar tissue from forming after an injury or surgery?

With its R&D hub in Liège, BE's sports tech ecosystem, and partnerships across the USA, Netherlands, UK, and Canada, Temple OrthoBiologics is poised to lead innovation in addressing the growing number of knee and joint injuries and surgeries.

Dr. Riley J. Williams III, Co-Founder of Temple OrthoBiologics, combines his experience as an orthopedic surgeon and avid cyclist and triathlete, offering a unique perspective on treating sports injuries and recovery. We believe the fusion of biology, biomaterials and targeted delivery will transform sports medicine, with TX-33 as a game changer,"said Dr. Williams, an Attending Orthopedic Surgeon, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery and Clinician Scientist at the Hospital for Special Surgery (NYC), Medical Director and Head Team Orthopedic Surgeon for the Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty, and New York Red Bulls, and Director of the FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence at HSS. "In a single moment, everything changes. An injury strikes, bringing dreams and routines to a sudden halt. It's frustrating to be on the sidelines. First few questions: 'How long until I can return? Will I perform the same?'

CSO, Co-Founder-Jens Thies, PhDformer Senior Science Fellow (Global Lead Scientist) at DSM Biomedical

TX-33, the company's flagship product, is a cutting-edge combination of advanced biomaterials, targeted drug delivery, and a pharmaceutical-grade derivative of a compound long used by athletes for muscle recovery and repair. I'm a data guy, and this molecule delivers. It has shown great promise in preventing scar tissue in pelvic surgeries, proven through a rigorous, double-blind randomized controlled trial. With over 36 patents in advanced biomaterials, medical devices, and drug delivery, I see significant potential for TX-33 in treating orthopedic injuries and surgeries.

TX-33-The Technology

Administered directly into the knee by a trained healthcare provider after injury or surgery, this intra-articular treatment harnesses the body's natural healing to restore balance and promote tissue repair, preventing scar tissue formation.

What do elite World Cup Athletes, 3X Olympian, and National Team Performance and Recovery Therapist think?

Emily Renna, a member of the USA World Cup Bobsleigh Team and 2026 Olympic hopeful and as a member of the Company's advisory team knows the challenges of injury recovery all too well. Renna remarked, Athletes seek fast recovery, and I believe TX-33, once FDA-approved, could speed up rehabilitation and enhance its effectiveness. I'm especially excited about its potential for active women, from elite athletes to outdoor enthusiasts.

Statistics support Renna's concerns. The rapid growth of women's professional sports and the explosive growth in girls' sports, injuries are increasingly affecting women disproportionately, yet fewer resources are deployed to address it. The Company wants to do its part.

6x the Risk Factor for ACL Injuries for adolescent women and young girls than males

for adolescent women and young girls than males 32.4% vs 14.5% rate of injuries in girls' sports has grown compared to boys' sports

rate of injuries in girls' sports has grown compared to boys' sports 10X higher risk factor for military women experiencing knee injuries than civilians, with 60% not returning to active duty

for military women experiencing knee injuries than civilians, with 2/3 of joint replacements are performed in women

Neville Wright, Trainer for Canadian Men's World Cup and COPA Soccer Team, Performance Coach, Sprinter, and Former 3x Canadian Olympic Bobsledder.As an athlete, sports therapist, and coach, I know athletes need confidence in their bodies, especially after injury or surgery. Injuries affect both physical and mental performance. A compound like TX-33, which speeds recovery, would be a game changer in restoring confidence and enabling a quicker return to play.

Dr. Vinod Dasa, Vice Chairman of Academic Affairs, Irv Cahen Chair of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research, and Co-Director of the LSU Musculoskeletal Research Consortium says,We have always sought options to augment the body's natural healing abilities rather than creating new pathways that we don't fully understand. By utilizing molecules and biomaterials that enhance our current cellular processes, we can prevent complications and improve outcomes.

Joining this world-class team are surgeons Dr. Shaun Patel (California), Dr. Pieter Emans (Netherlands), Dr. Raphael Guzman (Basel, Switzerland), and industry veterans, Jennifer Raoul, PhD (Strategic IP Advisor, Canada), Sam Ogunsalu, BSc, MSc. (VP Product and Corporate Development, Co-founder, Inventor, UK) and Sanj Singh, MBA (CEO, Co-Founder and Inventor, Canada).

United by a shared mission, they are committed to enhancing the lives of everyone who values an active lifestyle, from young children to the boomer generation, and from recreational enthusiasts to elite athletes. While an injury may temporarily sideline you, the promise of TX-33 could significantly improve your recovery, help you come back stronger, and proudly declare, "I'm back".

About Temple OrthoBiologics

Temple OrthoBiologics is a private biotechnology company at the forefront of sports medicine. The company is dedicated to helping athletes and active individuals continue to do what they love. Founded by leaders with decades of experience in orthopedics, sports medicine, biomaterials, drug delivery, drug development, training, performance recovery, and elite athletic performance, Temple OrthoBiologics is forging a new path in orthopedics where biology, targeted delivery and advanced biomaterials converge.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240909352358/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Sanj Singh

CEO and Co-Founder

info@templeorthobio.com

www.templeorthobio.com

LinkedIn