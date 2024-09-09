Cardiac Tissue Engineering Market to Reach USD 1,333.6 M by 2029, Driven by Stem Cell Research and Support | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The cardiac tissue engineering market is expected to grow from USD 621.2 million in 2024 to USD 1,333.6 million by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. This growth is driven by increased demand for regenerative medicine, advancements in 3D bioprinting, and rising cardiovascular disease prevalence. Key market drivers include substantial support from government and major market players, exemplified by a CAD 23.6 million fundraising campaign in Canada. However, high treatment costs pose a significant restraint, limiting access to affluent patients and well-funded healthcare systems. Opportunities for growth are bolstered by the rising demand for stem cell research, while challenges include limited awareness about cardiac tissue engineering. Major companies in the field include Terumo Corporation, Artivion, Baxter International, and Medtronic, with North America leading the market due to high healthcare spending and advanced medical infrastructure.

Material Segmentation

The market is divided into stem cells and scaffolds, with scaffolds further categorized into biological and synthetic types. In 2023, biological scaffolds held a significant market share due to their superior biological activity, which enhances cell adhesion and growth, and their ability to seamlessly integrate with the host's extracellular matrix. This integration minimizes adverse immune reactions and supports natural tissue regeneration. In contrast, synthetic scaffolds, including polystyrene and poly-l-lactic acid (PLLA), face challenges such as reduced bioactivity and complications with degradation processes, making biological scaffolds a preferred option for cardiac tissue engineering.

Product Segmentation

The cardiac tissue engineering market includes vascular grafts, cardiac patches, and heart valves. In 2023, cardiac patches represented a significant portion of the market due to their multifunctional therapeutic capabilities. These patches, which may be composed of scaffolds or contain therapeutic agents, provide crucial mechanical support to weakened myocardial tissue and enhance heart function by promoting synchronized electrical conduction. Their ability to deliver targeted therapies directly to the infarct zone while minimizing systemic side effects makes them a vital component in cardiac repair and regeneration, contributing to their substantial market presence.

Application Segmentation

The market is categorized into myocardial infarction, heart valve repair/replacement, congenital heart disease treatment, and other applications. In 2023, the myocardial infarction segment held the largest share due to its high global prevalence and significant mortality rate. As myocardial infarction remains a leading cause of death worldwide, there is a pressing need for advanced therapeutic solutions. Cardiac tissue engineering offers innovative methods to repair and regenerate damaged heart tissue, addressing critical clinical challenges and driving substantial investment and research in this area.

Regional Growth

The cardiac tissue engineering market is divided into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2023, Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region, driven by a rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, largely due to an aging population. According to the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the region's elderly population is expected to double by 2050, increasing the demand for advanced cardiac treatments. This demographic shift, coupled with a surge in cardiovascular conditions, is accelerating investments in research, healthcare infrastructure, and innovative therapies, solidifying Asia Pacific's leading growth position in the market.

Key Market Players

The cardiac tissue engineering market is dominated by several major players, including Terumo Corporation (Japan), Artivion, Inc. (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Elutia (US), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), Meril Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Vascudyne, Inc. (US), BICO - THE BIO CONVERGENCE COMPANY (Sweden), ReproCELL, Inc. (US), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Axol Bioscience Ltd. (UK), BPS Bioscience, Inc. (US), Cell Application, Inc. (US), and Viscofan DE GmbH (Germany).

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Terumo Corporation is a leading player in the cardiac tissue engineering market, recognized for its HeartSheet product derived from autologous skeletal myoblast sheets. This product is designed to treat heart failure caused by chronic ischemic disease and has gained approval under Japan's expedited regulatory framework for regenerative medicine. Terumo's extensive global reach, spanning over 160 countries, and its comprehensive cardiovascular division enhance its position in the industry. The company's focus on innovative product development and global distribution underlines its leadership and capability in addressing diverse cardiac care needs.

Artivion, Inc. (US)

Artivion, Inc., previously known as CryoLife Inc., is a notable player in the cardiac tissue engineering sector, particularly recognized for its SynerGraft product. This product helps to reduce immune rejection risk while supporting natural tissue regeneration. Artivion's strategic presence across multiple regions, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, ensures broad accessibility to its advanced medical devices and implantable human tissues. This extensive reach supports global adoption and reinforces Artivion's role in advancing cardiac care solutions.

Baxter International, Inc. (US)

Baxter International Inc. stands out in the cardiac tissue engineering market for its innovative contributions to medical technology and regenerative therapies. The company's advanced surgery segment offers Peri-Guard and Supple Peri-Guard products for cardiothoracic surgery, made from bovine pericardium. These products are noted for their exceptionally low adverse event rate of less than 0.07%. Baxter's extensive global network, including the US, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia, Canada, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, ensures wide availability of its high-quality cardiac solutions, reinforcing its significant role in the market.

