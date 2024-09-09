Accenture and 6clicks partner to transform cyber GRC for federated enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 6clicks, a leader in AI-powered governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, is excited to announce its global partnership with Accenture. This collaboration provides Accenture with a turn-key cyber GRC solution for federated businesses, and a platform to support the scaling of their global cybersecurity managed service offerings.

6clicks has partnered with Accenture to enhance cyber GRC programs for federated organizations facing evolving regulations and complex threats. By leveraging 6clicks' unique Hub & Spoke architecture, Accenture advisors can streamline engagement delivery and managed service offerings to improve security, compliance, and risk management for businesses operating across various units, geographies, subsidiaries, or portfolio companies. With a proven track record in industries like aerospace, defense, manufacturing, financial services, and government, 6clicks provides centralized oversight while enabling teams to manage specific GRC needs autonomously. Powered by Hailey, the 6clicks AI engine, the platform supports automated regulatory compliance and enterprise risk, third-party, incident, and audit management.

Anthony Stevens, CEO and Founder of 6clicks, commented, "We're thrilled to see Accenture delivering their best-in-class services through the 6clicks platform, helping distributed and complex organizations tackle the challenges of security compliance and risk management. This marks the beginning of a strong partnership that will significantly support these organizations making major advancements in their GRC programs."

"This partnership is essential to address the challenges that distributed businesses face in managing cyber risk and compliance. Consider, for example, holding companies with a diverse range of subsidiaries," said Martin Metz, Managing Director - Global Lead for Cyber Risk & Regulatory at Accenture. "6clicks is a modern, cost-effective platform that, with its unique Hub & Spoke architecture, is perfect for our clients with federated business models and distributed operations. It addresses a very common use case where alternative solutions are limited."

Key benefits of the 6clicks and Accenture alliance include:

Access to industry-leading expertise: Customers benefit from direct collaboration with Accenture's top experts, who provide tailored services for key process implementation, change management initiatives, platform configuration, and ongoing support. This partnership ensures swift and effective adaptation to evolving compliance requirements, frameworks, and risk management demands.

Cost-effective and robust platform: The 6clicks platform leverages advanced automation and artificial intelligence to simplify security compliance, audit readiness, control testing, and risk management. This enables organizations to build resilient GRC programs, streamline audit processes, and optimize time and resources.

Flexible hosting and deployment options: In collaboration with Accenture, customers have the flexibility to deploy 6clicks as a public SaaS solution or in a private hosting environment on Microsoft Azure. Additionally, the platform allows for extensive customization and templating of content and configurations to suit specific organizational and regional requirements.

Accenture's decision to partner with 6clicks underscores the platform's ability to provide a turn-key solution for federated businesses and to support the scale and growth of their global managed services business.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. Accenture has approximately 743,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Accenture combines strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. They are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song.

About 6clicks

6clicks is transforming cyber risk and compliance management with its AI-powered platform, featuring the pioneering Hub & Spoke architecture tailored for federated businesses, advisors, and managed service providers (MSPs). As the first platform to introduce an AI engine specifically designed for GRC, 6clicks delivers a smarter approach to managing cyber risk and compliance. The 6clicks business model is channel-aligned, and SaaS licensing is transparent and straightforward with unlimited user access and access to frameworks. With sales and support operations presence across APAC, EMEA, and NA, and private cloud hosting options on Microsoft Azure, 6clicks equips cyber leaders and professionals to build resilient, trusted, and scalable cyber risk and compliance programs, disrupting traditional GRC solutions and setting a new standard in the industry.

