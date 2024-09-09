Edison Investment Research Limited

09-Sep-2024 / 15:53 GMT/BST

London, UK, 9 September 2024 Edison issues report on Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (GRID) Edison issues report on Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LSE: GRID) Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (GRID) is the largest UK fund investing in utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS). The BESS sector has faced challenges over the past year due to unexpected revenue declines and the slower-than-expected utilisation of BESS by the UK's Electricity System Operator (see our February note ). This has adversely impacted GRID's NAV and share price, which is currently trading at a 50% discount to its latest published NAV. However, a H124 trading update released today foresees a 'strong earnings recovery in 2025' due to rising contractual revenues and the completion of GRID's 2024 construction pipeline. GRID will announce a three-year plan in November aimed at further increasing revenues and reducing earnings volatility. This plan will focus on further augmentations to the capacity of GRID's existing projects, new pipeline opportunities, efficient capital management and alternative revenue sources. These expansion plans, combined with improved revenue prospects, give GRID's manager, Ben Guest renewed and growing confidence over the medium-term prospects for the business and its ability to deliver value for shareholders. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



