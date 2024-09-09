Anzeige
Montag, 09.09.2024
WKN: 851413 | ISIN: US4601461035
International Paper Company: From Cardboard Cities to Creative Learning: How International Paper's Designers Engage Communities and Share Our Sustainability Story

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Our Customer Commitment Centers and graphic designers are integral to our company's community engagement efforts. Whether its creating puppet shows, dinosaurs and rocket ships, or learning about how to run a business, our designers create visually appealing content that draws in our community members and teaches our sustainability story and company values.

In Minneapolis, we contributed corrugated supplies for a "Cardboard City" makerspace at the Science Museum of Minnesota. The materials were part of a building and engineering studio where science educators, children and parents used their imagination and ingenuity to make something new, or reuse something that was already built!

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com/.

About International Paper - EMEA

In Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), International Paper focuses on the production and marketing of fiber-based packaging and specialty pulp, employing approximately 4,400 people. As a leading supplier of high-quality corrugated containers for a multitude of applications, we serve customers throughout the region from our network of two recycled containerboard mills and 23 box plants in France, Italy, Morocco, Portugal and Spain. Specialty pulp is made in Gdansk, Poland. Other products available from International Paper in the region include a variety of Kraft linerboard and other pulp products.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
