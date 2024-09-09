International Paper Company: From Cardboard Cities to Creative Learning: How International Paper's Designers Engage Communities and Share Our Sustainability Story

Our Customer Commitment Centers and graphic designers are integral to our company's community engagement efforts. Whether its creating puppet shows, dinosaurs and rocket ships, or learning about how to run a business, our designers create visually appealing content that draws in our community members and teaches our sustainability story and company values.

In Minneapolis, we contributed corrugated supplies for a "Cardboard City" makerspace at the Science Museum of Minnesota. The materials were part of a building and engineering studio where science educators, children and parents used their imagination and ingenuity to make something new, or reuse something that was already built!

