NAGRA Streaming Security Solutions Chosen by FanCode to Tackle Sports Piracy and Enhance Experience of 160m+ Sports Fans



Core solutions - multi-DRM, and NexGuard Forensic Watermarking from NAGRA Active Streaming Protection - protect growing FanCode streaming service from piracy Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - September 9, 2024 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group(SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced that two key services from its Active Streaming Protection offering, multi-DRM and NexGuard Forensic Watermarking, have been selected by FanCode, India's premier sporting destination. With over 160m users across India, FanCode sought a partner who could provide streaming security at scale. The NAGRA solution, delivered as a cloud-hosted SaaS service, has enabled FanCode to provide the necessary assurances to content owners that they have a robust streaming security strategy in place for premium sports content. Thanks to rapid system integration, the NAGRA solution is already part of FanCode's workflows. This enables them to offer smart bundles to their subscriber base, safe in the knowledge that they are protected against the threat of piracy. "Tackling piracy is key as we continue to scale and reach millions of sports fans across India. In NAGRA, we have a reliable partner who has experience of working with some of the biggest sports properties in highly scalable environments and whose anti-piracy solution we could integrate with minimal disruptions," said Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode. "NAGRA is delighted to be providing core elements of our Active Streaming Protection solution to FanCode as they continue to extend their streaming service to Sports fans in India. Industry-leading security is a key requirement when licensing premium content, which in turn helps our customers extend their service reach. FanCode is assured of a highly scalable solution, that not only strengthens their fight against piracy, but also helps grow their market share." said Yew Weng Soo, Vice President, Sales APAC at NAGRA. "We look forward to building a successful partnership with FanCode as they continue to build out their sports streaming proposition." Part of the NAGRA Active Streaming Protection framework, multi-DRM and NexGuard Forensic Watermarking are used globally in the fight against service piracy. Robust security defense allows for effective reporting against security threats which drives actionable business insight. This enables NAGRA customers to consider security as a revenue management tool rather than a cost center, as has traditionally been the case. To learn more about NAGRA streaming security solutions offered by the Active Streaming Protection framework, visit our website or get in touch for a conversation with one of our locally based solution experts.

