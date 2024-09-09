Echelon Front Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with Mississippi State University

Mississippi State University and Echelon Front Unite to Offer Innovative Graduate-Level Courses in Organizational Leadership

STARKVILLE, MS / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Echelon Front proudly announces this historic partnership, marking the first-ever collaboration between Echelon Front and a university. This pioneering initiative introduces four core graduate-level courses, offered fully online and asynchronously, integrating Echelon Front's renowned leadership principles into higher education.





Mississippi State University and Echelon Front Unite to Offer Innovative Graduate-Level Courses in Organizational Leadership

Foundations of Organizational Leadership

Description: This course is grounded in the principles outlined in the bestselling book Extreme Ownership by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin. Students will explore the fundamental concepts of effective leadership, including the importance of taking responsibility, decentralized command, and the necessity of humility in leadership roles.

Key Learning Outcomes: Understand the core principles of Extreme Ownership and their application in various organizational settings.

Develop the ability to analyze complex problems and devise effective solutions.

Cultivate self-awareness and responsibility as primary leadership traits.

Learn techniques for building trust and rapport within teams. Dichotomies of Leadership

Description: Inspired by the book The Dichotomy of Leadership, this course delves into the balancing acts necessary for effective leadership. Students will study how leaders must balance seemingly opposing forces such as being aggressive yet cautious, disciplined yet flexible, and detached yet engaged.

Key Learning Outcomes: Identify and apply the necessary balance between different leadership styles and approaches.

Gain insights into handling conflicting priorities and making balanced decisions.

Develop skills in navigating the complex dynamics of team management.

Enhance decision-making capabilities under pressure. Effective Organizational Communication

Description: This course focuses on honing communication skills essential for effective leadership. It covers strategies for clear, concise, and compelling communication within an organization, including techniques for public speaking, negotiation, and conflict resolution.

Key Learning Outcomes: Master techniques for effective verbal and non-verbal communication.

Improve listening skills and learn the art of asking the right questions.

Understand and overcome barriers to communication in diverse workplaces.

Build skills in conflict resolution and negotiation to foster a collaborative environment. Organizational Culture

Description: In this course, students will explore the intricacies of organizational culture and how it impacts business performance and employee engagement. The curriculum emphasizes strategies for building and sustaining a positive workplace culture aligned with organizational goals.

Key Learning Outcomes: Analyze the elements that constitute organizational culture and their effect on business outcomes.

Develop strategies for fostering an inclusive and high-performance work environment.

Understand the role of leadership in shaping and maintaining organizational culture.

Learn methods to measure and assess cultural alignment with business objectives.

These courses are designed to offer practical applications of EO leadership principles, equipping students with skills that can be applied in any organizational setting. Plans are underway to expand this initiative into a certificate program and eventually a full master's degree program.

Dr. David Shaw, Provost and Executive Vice President at MSU, commented:

"Our collaboration with Echelon Front underscores our dedication to creating educational opportunities that serve a diverse student body. At Mississippi State, we define student success as building leaders who are employed in the careers of their choice. By aligning with Echelon Front's philosophy of growing effective leaders, we aim to equip our students with the tools to understand and tackle the complexities of modern organizational challenges. This partnership ensures that our graduates are prepared to make significant contributions and lead with a deep sense of responsibility and strategic insight."

Leif Babin, co-founder of Echelon Front, stated:

"This fall, we are teaming up with Mississippi State University to bring the Extreme Ownership to the college level. For the first time, this partnership allows us to impact graduate-level students, who will be the next generation of leaders in businesses and organizations. These credited courses will be taught by Echelon Front's Corey Mize and Cordell Bennigson, trained Leadership Instructors who will lead students through a curriculum built on the principles and practical application of Extreme Ownership. Leadership isn't just important on the battlefield or in the classroom - it's the ultimate factor determining your success in any field."

For more information about the partnership and the courses offered, please visit https://www.cpcs.msstate.edu/msu-echelon-front.

About Echelon Front:

Founded by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin, two decorated former U.S. Navy Seals, and best-selling authors, Echelon Front is a leadership consulting firm dedicated to providing practical and effective solutions for leadership challenges. Drawing on battlefield experiences, Echelon Front's principles are adapted to help organizations build strong, resilient, and capable leaders.

About Mississippi State University:

Mississippi State University is a leading educational institution committed to innovative and flexible learning solutions. The College of Professional and Continuing Studies at MSU is dedicated to developing future leaders equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their careers and make meaningful contributions to their organizations and communities.

Website: https://www.cpcs.msstate.edu/msu-echelon-front

