The Intersolar South America trade show drew 650 exhibitors and 55,000 visitors in August, highlighting industry growth with new pavilions on storage and electric mobility. Brazil is on track to reach 47. 2 GW of installed solar capacity by the end of this year, with 11 GW of new PV capacity additions, according to Brazilian PV association ABsolar. From pv magazine Brazil The 2024 Intersolar South America, held in late August in Sao Paulo, showcased the resilience of the Brazilian PV market in the face of global challenges such as overcapacity, price pressure, and consolidation. The event expanded ...

