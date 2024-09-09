Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2024) - In a groundbreaking move, US-based Splitwaters, a leading provider of cutting-edge electrolyzers and an esteemed EPC contractor for green hydrogen and e-fuel projects, has announced that it will supply 2.5 GW of electrolyzers for the ambitious Green Urea Project located in Western Australia. This initiative, developed by Sun Brilliance, aims to produce three million tons of green urea annually.

The project will be executed in three distinct phases. Phase 1 will incorporate 300 MW of electrolyzers and is designed to generate approximately 1,000 tons of green urea per day. Subsequent phases - Phase 2 and Phase 3 - will mirror this capacity and collectively add an additional 2.2 GW of electrolyzers to the facility. Upon completion of all phases, the plant will achieve its full operational capacity.

The pre-feasibility study for this significant undertaking has already been completed successfully. As part of this project, Splitwaters will collaborate with Sun Brilliance to select a technology partner specializing in both green ammonia production and green urea production processes. The alkaline electrolyzers necessary for the project will be sourced from Splitwaters' forthcoming manufacturing facilities located in India and the United States.

Phase 1 is projected to commence operations in early 2028, with subsequent phases following suit as planned. The total investment associated with this comprehensive project exceeds USD 4.5 billion, underscoring its significance within the realm of sustainable energy initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions through innovative agricultural solutions.

Dr. Dilawar Singh, Chairman and CEO of Sun Brilliance, said, "The collaboration with Splitwaters is particularly noteworthy as they offer a comprehensive "one-stop-shop" solution that encompasses not only the green hydrogen components but also extends to the green ammonia and green urea aspects of the project. This integrated approach ensures streamlined operations and enhanced efficiency throughout the project's lifecycle." He also added, "The selection of Kwinana as the project site is underpinned by a thorough evaluation of economic viability, resource availability, export potential, and environmental considerations. The strategic location positions this project as a leader in sustainable practices while contributing significantly to Australia's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and advancing renewable energy technologies."

Deepak Bawa, CEO of Splitwaters, said, "We express our gratitude to Sun Brilliance for their confidence in our capabilities. Our engineering teams, strategically located across three different continents, will be dedicated to working around the clock to ensure the success of this initiative. This project marks our inaugural venture in Australia, a nation recognized as a significant player in the green hydrogen and e-fuel industry. We are resolute in our mission to make this project a benchmark for excellence and innovation within this burgeoning e-fuels market.

"The Green Urea Project represents a pivotal milestone for Splitwaters. Our innovative approach of offering a comprehensive one-stop-shop solution is designed not only to streamline processes but also to significantly reduce capital expenditures (CAPEX). We believe that this strategic advantage will add substantial value to the project and reinforce our position as leaders in the sustainable energy sector," he added.

Splitwaters:

Splitwaters is a Houston, Texas-based electrolyzer manufacturer and engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning firm specializing in low-cost Green Hydrogen and e-fuel plants. Splitwaters is working to create a cleaner, greener, safer world by building small-cap to large-cap projects, improving the resiliency of the world's infrastructure; getting us closer to net zero; tackling critical environmental challenges; and accelerating progress to make the world a cleaner, greener, safer place. To learn more, visit https://www.splitwaters.com/.

Sun Brilliance:

Sun Brilliance Group is an Australian large-scale Solar Photovoltaic Power Projects Developer and Independent Power Producer. With a diversity of experience across markets and industry sectors, they have a highly knowledgeable, well-connected team abreast of the latest clean technology and the best business solutions to deliver to the energy market. To learn more, visit https://www.sunbrilliance.com.au/ .

