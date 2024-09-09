DJ PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Aurélien Briand appointed Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee of PULLUP Entertainment

PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Aurélien Briand appointed Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee of PULLUP Entertainment 09-Sep-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, 9 September 2024, 5.45 p.m. Aurélien Briand appointed Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee of PULLUP Entertainment PARIS, FRANCE - 9 September 2024 - PULLUP Entertainment (FR0012419307 - ALPUL) Fabrice Larue, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Geoffroy Sardin, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, of the PULLUP Entertainment group, a major player in the video game publishing and development industry, are announcing the appointment of Aurélien Briand as Chief Financial Officer. Aurélien Briand, a 2002 graduate of CentraleSupélec, began his career at Ernst & Young, working for listed international groups. In 2010, he joined Technip as head of financial performance and acquisition operations. After an entrepreneurial project in the revaluation of composites, he continued his career at Edenred, where he was responsible for a broad scope of financial aspects. From 2020 to 2023, he worked at Ubisoft as head of financial planning, strategic plan and procurement. Aurelien Briand will join the Executive Committee of PULLUP Entertainment, composed of Fabrice Larue, Geoffroy Sardin, John Bert, Cyrille Imbert, Ahmed Boukhelifa and Philippe Perthuis. He will succeed Laure d'Hauteville, who will be leaving the Group after a transition period on 30 September 2024 to pursue her professional career. Fabrice Larue, Chairman and CEO: "We are delighted that Aurélien Briand is joining PULLUP Entertainment. In addition to his financial expertise, his operational experience, knowledge of the video game market, proficiency in value-creation drivers in the industry constitutes a valuable asset for our future development. I would like to warmly thank Laure d'Hauteville, whose contribution to the Group's transformation over more than three years has been remarkable. We wish her every success in her new responsibilities." Aurélien Briand: "I am delighted to join PULLUP Entertainment to continue the expected improvement in the Group's financial performance, for the benefit of its shareholders and all its stakeholders." For the current financial year, PULLUP Entertainment is confirming its expectation of solid revenue growth and a rebound in results, capitalising on the strength of the existing portfolio, strong back-catalogue momentum, and new games. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is released today with metacritic scores highlighting remarkable execution and gameplay (83/100). The trends remain buoyant, confirmed by the number-one ranking in game sales on the Steam platform and strong pre-order momentum on all console platforms. The teams are working on an ambitious Live plan for the game to extend the experience, player engagement and recurring sales beyond the current financial year. Upcoming events: . Combined General Meeting: Thursday 26 September 2024 . 2024 second-quarter revenue: Wednesday 16 October (after market) . PULLUP Entertainment INVESTOR DAY: Thursday 17 October 2024 . 2024/25 half-yearly results: Thursday 12 December 2024 (after market) About PULLUP Entertainment With over 600 employees based mainly in Europe, PULLUP Entertainment generated revenue of EUR187m in the 2023/24 financial year. The Group has a growing catalogue of franchises owned or controlled through: 1. Two publishing structures: ? FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING, a world leader in AA video game publishing. The company publishes international hits such as "A Plague Tale, SnowRunner" and the eagerly awaited "Space Marine 2". ? DOTEMU, a leading publisher and developer in the thriving independent games scene. Dotemu produces and publishes million-sellers such as "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge" and "Streets of Rage 4". 2. Seven development studios and an audiovisual production structure: ? DOVETAIL GAMES, a world leader in rail simulation games, based in England. ? DECK13 INTERACTIVE, voted Best Video Game Development Studio in Germany in 2023 and creator of the highly successful franchise "The Surge". ? BLACKMILL GAMES, a studio based in the Netherlands, creator of the "WW1 Game Series" multi-player shooter franchise. ? LEIKIR STUDIO, based in France, developer of a highly anticipated game based on the iconic "Metal Slug" license. ? STREUM ON STUDIO, a renowned player in the development of first-person shooters. ? TWELVE TENTHS, a French studio and creator of the "Shady Part of Me" game acclaimed by critics and players alike. ? CARPOOL STUDIO, a French studio created by industry veterans with a highly ambitious live service project based on new intellectual property. ? SCRIPTEAM, an audiovisual production company specialised in adapting the video game licences of the PULLUP Entertainment group to series or feature films. All the financial information pertaining to PULLUP Entertainment can be found at www.pullupent.com

