Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Tenbagger-ALARM! Aktie mit MEGA-Potenzial startet durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NXK | ISIN: FR0012419307 | Ticker-Symbol: 0HF
Stuttgart
09.09.24
15:13 Uhr
19,280 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,10020,00019:26
Dow Jones News
09.09.2024 18:16 Uhr
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Aurélien Briand appointed Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee of PULLUP Entertainment

DJ PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Aurélien Briand appointed Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee of PULLUP Entertainment 

PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT 
PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT:  Aurélien Briand appointed Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee of 
PULLUP Entertainment 
09-Sep-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Paris, 9 September 2024, 5.45 p.m. 
Aurélien Briand appointed Chief Financial Officer and 
member of the Executive Committee of PULLUP Entertainment 
PARIS, FRANCE - 9 September 2024 - PULLUP Entertainment (FR0012419307 - ALPUL) 
Fabrice Larue, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Geoffroy Sardin, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, of the PULLUP 
Entertainment group, a major player in the video game publishing and development industry, are announcing the 
appointment of Aurélien Briand as Chief Financial Officer. 
Aurélien Briand, a 2002 graduate of CentraleSupélec, began his career at Ernst & Young, working for listed 
international groups. In 2010, he joined Technip as head of financial performance and acquisition operations. After an 
entrepreneurial project in the revaluation of composites, he continued his career at Edenred, where he was responsible 
for a broad scope of financial aspects. From 2020 to 2023, he worked at Ubisoft as head of financial planning, 
strategic plan and procurement. 
Aurelien Briand will join the Executive Committee of PULLUP Entertainment, composed of Fabrice Larue, Geoffroy Sardin, 
John Bert, Cyrille Imbert, Ahmed Boukhelifa and Philippe Perthuis. 
He will succeed Laure d'Hauteville, who will be leaving the Group after a transition period on 30 September 2024 to 
pursue her professional career. 
Fabrice Larue, Chairman and CEO: "We are delighted that Aurélien Briand is joining PULLUP Entertainment. In addition to 
his financial expertise, his operational experience, knowledge of the video game market, proficiency in value-creation 
drivers in the industry constitutes a valuable asset for our future development. I would like to warmly thank Laure 
d'Hauteville, whose contribution to the Group's transformation over more than three years has been remarkable. We wish 
her every success in her new responsibilities." 
Aurélien Briand: "I am delighted to join PULLUP Entertainment to continue the expected improvement in the Group's 
financial performance, for the benefit of its shareholders and all its stakeholders." 
For the current financial year, PULLUP Entertainment is confirming its expectation of solid revenue growth and a 
rebound in results, capitalising on the strength of the existing portfolio, strong back-catalogue momentum, and new 
games. 
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is released today with metacritic scores highlighting remarkable execution and 
gameplay (83/100). The trends remain buoyant, confirmed by the number-one ranking in game sales on the Steam platform 
and strong pre-order momentum on all console platforms. The teams are working on an ambitious Live plan for the game to 
extend the experience, player engagement and recurring sales beyond the current financial year. 
Upcoming events: 
 . Combined General Meeting: Thursday 26 September 2024 
 . 2024 second-quarter revenue: Wednesday 16 October (after market) 
 . PULLUP Entertainment INVESTOR DAY: Thursday 17 October 2024 
 . 2024/25 half-yearly results: Thursday 12 December 2024 (after market) 
About PULLUP Entertainment 
With over 600 employees based mainly in Europe, PULLUP Entertainment generated revenue of EUR187m in the 2023/24 
financial year. The Group has a growing catalogue of franchises owned or controlled through: 
 1. Two publishing structures: 
   ? FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING, a world leader in AA video game publishing. The company publishes 
    international hits such as "A Plague Tale, SnowRunner" and the eagerly awaited "Space Marine 2". 
   ? DOTEMU, a leading publisher and developer in the thriving independent games scene. Dotemu produces 
    and publishes million-sellers such as "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge" and "Streets of Rage 
    4". 
 
 
 2. Seven development studios and an audiovisual production structure: 
   ? DOVETAIL GAMES, a world leader in rail simulation games, based in England. 
   ? DECK13 INTERACTIVE, voted Best Video Game Development Studio in Germany in 2023 and creator of the 
    highly successful franchise "The Surge". 
   ? BLACKMILL GAMES, a studio based in the Netherlands, creator of the "WW1 Game Series" multi-player 
    shooter franchise. 
   ? LEIKIR STUDIO, based in France, developer of a highly anticipated game based on the iconic "Metal 
    Slug" license. 
   ? STREUM ON STUDIO, a renowned player in the development of first-person shooters. 
   ? TWELVE TENTHS, a French studio and creator of the "Shady Part of Me" game acclaimed by critics and 
    players alike. 
   ? CARPOOL STUDIO, a French studio created by industry veterans with a highly ambitious live service 
    project based on new intellectual property. 
   ? SCRIPTEAM, an audiovisual production company specialised in adapting the video game licences of the 
    PULLUP Entertainment group to series or feature films. 
 
All the financial information pertaining to PULLUP Entertainment can be found at www.pullupent.com 
 
Contacts 
Investor Relations              Press Relations 
Laure d'Hauteville              Clémence Bigeon 
Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00         Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 
Email: IR@pullupent.com           Email: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com 
Mathilde Guillemot              Michael Scholze 
Tel.: +33 (0) 1 78 94 87 35         Tel.: +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 14 
Email:                    Email: 
mathilde.guillemot@seitosei-actifin.com   michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 090924_PULLUP Entertainment_CFO appointment 

=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT 
         11 rue de Cambrai, bâtiment 28, Le beauvaisis, Parc Pont de Flandre 
         75019 Paris 
         France 
Internet:    www.focus-entmt.com 
ISIN:      FR0012419307 
Euronext Ticker: ALFOC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1984435 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1984435 09-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1984435&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2024 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.